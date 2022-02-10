Former RHOC Star Says Heather Dubrow Should ‘Stop Talking About Money’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about Heather Dubrow on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame. During a February podcast episode, Judge and her guest host, celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, discussed “RHOC” season 16, episode 8. The former Bravo star noted that Dubrow took her co-stars, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Shannon Beador, to go see land that she and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, were considering purchasing in Mexico.

“I would love to build a house in Cabo. When Terry and I talk about a budget design, I am looking at something that speaks to me. Terry wants to make sure that it’s also speaking to his wallet,” explained Dubrow during a confessional interview.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge stated that the 53-year-old and her castmates went to “look at million dollar houses and lots.” She then advised her former “RHOC” co-star to refrain from exhibiting her wealth on the Bravo series.

“I love you Heather so much, but stop talking about money,” said the television personality.

Tamra Judge & Meghan King Discussed Heather Dubrow

Judge spoke about Dubrow in a separate February 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, co-hosted by former “RHOC” star Meghan King. Judge referenced that Dubrow returned to the series following a five-year hiatus. The Vena CBD co-founder shared that she felt her former “RHOC” co-star is “a little bit more open” compared to how she acted in past seasons.

“I think that she got a little heat from her first few seasons that she was on, she really wasn’t that open, she didn’t really let people in, she was a little bit uptight,” stated Judge.

She went on to say that Dubrow allowed the production team to film the inside of her Orange County mansion. The mother-of-four shared that she has visited that property.

“It is amazing. It’s big, it’s not necessarily my style. It’s beautiful, it’s big, it’s huge, it’s kind of like a hotel,” said Judge.

King then shared that she has been watching the seasons of “RHOC” when she co-starred with Dubrow.

“I hear her talking about the budget [of her house] and everything ‘cause she was still building, and so I’m watching that at the same time as watching the current season. It’s kind of cool to see that put together and just the pricing of everything is astronomical, it’s totally unrelatable,” asserted the mother-of-three.

Judge agreed with King’s assessment of Dubrow’s spending habits.

“Totally unrelatable. Totally,” repeated the 54-year-old.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Returning to ‘RHOC’ in January 2022

During a January 2022 interview with Slice, Dubrow described returning to “RHOC” as “surreal.”

“This whole experience, I keep going, wow, I am really doing this? Did I really do that? Okay, here we are,” quipped the reality television personality.

She also noted that she did not feel “pressure” about starring on the series, as it “is an ensemble show.”

“Anyone who thinks they are the Queen Bee has totally lost it. I didn’t come in feeling like, ‘Wow I better do this or that,’” explained Dubrow.

New episodes of “RHOC” air on Wednesdays on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Kaia Looks Different in Latest Instagram Video