Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Kaia Looks Different in Latest Instagram Video

The Bravo series “Don’t Be Tardy,” which was canceled in 2021, followed former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her husband Kroy Biermann, and their children, Brielle Biermann, 24, Ariana Biermann, 20, Kroy Jagger Biermann, Jr., 10, Kash Kade Biermann, 9, Kaia Rose Biermann, 8, and Kane Ren Biermann, 8. On December 29, 2021, Zolciak-Biermann shared a video of her youngest daughter with her Instagram followers. In the clip, Kaia took a picture of herself with a phone and showed it to Brielle.

“Cute,” responded the 24-year-old with a laugh.

In the caption of the post, Zolciak-Biermann shared that the video was filmed during Brielle and Kaia’s “lunch date.”

A few Instagram users took to the comments section to share that they appreciated Brielle’s decision to spend time with her 8-year-old sister.

“[Three red heart emojis] Brielle has always been a great big sister,” wrote one commenter.

“How sweet of her big sis to take her on a lunch date [red heart emoji],” added another.

Some fans also commented that Kaia looks older.

“OMG she is getting so big , what a nice young lady,” wrote a commenter.

“Can you imagine she is this big [eight red heart emoji],” commented a different person.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrated Kaia & Kane’s Eighth Birthday on Instagram

On December 4, 2021, Zolciak-Biermann uploaded an Instagram post in celebration of Kaia and Kane’s eighth birthday. The photo showed the children smiling brightly while sitting before a large cake.

“How are these 2 already 8?!?! [Tired face emoji] @kanebiermann @kaiabiermann they had a great birthday but didn’t get to celebrate with their friends due to Thanksgiving [see-no-evil monkey emoji] we will celebrate this coming weekend!! [confetti emoji] [party popper emoji] of course Kane was wrestling with his brothers right before this pic… hence hat and red face [crying laughing emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Brielle Biermann Stated That Her Younger Siblings Enjoyed Starring on ‘Don’t Be Tardy’

During an October 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, alongside her mother, Brielle shared that her younger siblings enjoyed starring in “Don’t Be Tardy.”

“These kids are like, ‘When are we filming? Are we filming today? Well what should I wear?’ Like they love it,” stated the 24-year-old.

Zolciak-Biermann clarified that her younger children occasionally did not like filming the show.

“They do have days where they’ll be irritated about something. Kash in particular will say like, ‘I don’t want to film today.’ And it’s like, ‘Okay don’t,’” stated the mother-of-six.

The former “RHOA” star noted that her children enjoyed interacting with the show’s crewmembers.

“Our crew is our family, they’ve been a big part of our family all these years. They love the cameras,” said Zolciak-Biermann.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brielle shared that she would be content if “Don’t Be Tardy” were to be canceled following its eighth season.

“If we did to season 10 like I think that would be really cool to say that we’ve done 10, but God forbid, we just don’t continue on after this season because this is really such a great season. If we ended it here, I don’t think any of us would be mad. We ended on a great note,” stated the reality television star.

