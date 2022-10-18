Heather Dubrow Comments on Tamra Judge Saying She Saved RHOC

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is returning to the show for its seventeenth season following a two-year hiatus. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 55-year-old claimed she “saved” RHOC while filming a “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode during the 2022 BravoCon.

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Judge’s castmate Heather Dubrow shared her thoughts about Judge’s assertion that she was the franchise’s savior.

“Well gosh, I mean the truth, it’s an ensemble show and the whole is greater than its sum of its parts. And the way that the show works the best is when it’s the authentic real relationships between all of us. And everyone has got to be happy and great and living their lives to make the show great for the fans,” stated Dubrow.

During the interview, the “Seven Year Stitch” host also spoke about Judge returning to the Bravo series. The “Jenny” actress noted that her co-star brought her on RHOC during its seventh season.

“I always say about Tamra, she’s my Housewives maker, you know, like a vampire when they bite you, you love them forever. You know, that’s like a vampire thing. So she’s my Housewives maker because she introduced me on the show so I will love her forever,” said the reality television personality.

Dubrow then teased that she and Judge may have “hit some bumps” during RHOC season 17.

Shannon Beador Discussed Tamra Judge’s WWHL Comments About Saving RHOC

In a different October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, RHOC star Shannon Beador also addressed Judge’s WWHL comments. She explained that she “wasn’t surprised at all” by Judge’s remark about believing she saved the show. She also teased that she had conflicts with her co-star during season 17.

“I think it’s a pretty intense start to the season,” said Beador.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, the mother of three also noted that she reunited with her former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson. She asserted that “there will always be a soft spot in [her] heart for Vicki.”

“We’ve had our differences, we haven’t really had that conversation yet but you know, I’m willing to overlook that and we went out to dinner two nights ago and I’ve been spending time with her here in New York and we’re having fun,” said Beador.

New RHOC Star Taylor Armstrong Discussed Starring on the Show in October 2022

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong will also be appearing in RHOC season 17. While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, the reality television personality shared her thoughts on becoming an RHOC cast member.

“We’ve been having a great time. It’s really interesting for me because being an OG on Beverly Hills, we all started together and so our story was real and this going into this cast that’s been existing for quite some time, I’m kind of catching up on all the drama. And I feel like so much has happened in the past with them and they are still trying to hash out and I’m just trying to catch up,” said Armstrong.

The seventeenth season of RHOC is currently in production.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’