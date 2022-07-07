RHOC Star Claims Heather Dubrow Was ‘Spitting Mistruths’ on Her Podcast

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener had their fair share of issues throughout the show’s sixteenth season. As fans are aware, their problems arose when Bergener accused Dubrow of shoving a production crew member during her ill-fated party in “RHOC” season 16, episode 2. The “Seven Year Stitch” host has denied the claims.

While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2022, the former model discussed the possibility of starring on “RHOC” for another season.

“There’s so many different variables at play. We already did last season. We’ve already seen what happens [with this group],” said Bergener.

She also briefly spoke about Dubrow. Bergener stated that Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, and Dr. Jen Armstrong spent time together after shooting the show’s season 16 reunion special. The 36-year-old asserted that she was not invited to the event. She also shared that she believed that Dubrow was not being honest on her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World.”

“It just was like, ‘What a load of bull hickey!’ And then of course, like, a week later, [Heather is on her] podcast, spitting mistruths and putting her spin on things. … She cannot stop talking about me,” said the reality television personality.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Noella Bergener on Her Podcast

In “RHOC” season 16, episode 15, Bergener brought up her belief that Dubrow pushed a production member, which upset the “Jenny” actress. When the former model asserted, “This is your freaking karma and your karma will solve it on its own,” Dubrow replied, “Your karma is already giving you what it needs.” The mother of two was upset by the comment as she believed Dubrow was referring to some of her personal issues, including the death of her father, Christopher Nance.

During a March 2022 episode of “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Dubrow asserted that her retort “was literally just a knee-jerk reaction.”

“Like ‘your karma will get you’ and I went ‘your karma got you.’ I wasn’t thinking about anything – do you think I would wish for someone’s father to die? Of course not,” said the “RHOC” star.

While recording a different March 2022 “Heather Dubrow’s World” episode, Dubrow shared that she had a difficult time connecting to Bergener. She suggested that she believed the 36-year-old adapted her personality to fit any given situation.

“Every time I watch the show or I’ve interacted with her, I just never know who’s showing up,” said the 53-year-old.

She then asserted that she believes Bergener “is whoever she needs to be in that moment with whomever she’s with.”

“But the problem is to try to be friends with someone like that is almost not possible because you never really know who they are because they don’t even know who they are,” stated Dubrow.

Noella Bergener Shared Her Thoughts About Heather Dubrow on ‘WWHL’

During a March 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Bergener declined to share “three nice things about Heather Dubrow.”

“I actually find her to be a very vile human being, so it’s a very difficult thing for me to go out of my way to want to be kind to someone who I just see as not what I wanted her to be,” explained the mother of two.

