RHOBH Alum Says Heather Dubrow ‘Went After’ Her on the Way to BravoCon

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shares her opinion about Bravo stars on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

During the October 14 episode of their podcast, Arroyave shared that RHOC star Heather Dubrow confronted her while on a plane headed to the 2022 BravoCon, which was held in New York during the weekend of October 14. She revealed that Dubrow “did lean down to give [her] a little tongue-lashing” while she was on a plane with her former RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards.

“She went after me today. Not in a major way, but she walked by, so I traveled with Kyle [Richards], and we’re on the plane … So Kyle and I are sitting there and she walks on and immediately I’m like [gasp],” replied Arroyave.

Judge then explained that “Heather doesn’t like her” to their podcast episode guest host, celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson.

“Teddi has gone on the podcast and said a few things about Heather Dubrow that Heather does not like,” stated the Vena CBD co-founder.

Arroyave explained that she had criticized Dubrow because she believes she “self-produces” on RHOC.

“All the things I said about her, one the first thing I said about myself, the thing that I don’t like about Heather as a Housewife is I think she tries to self-produce herself,” stated the former Bravo personality.

Judge chimed in that she believes Dubrow took offense to Arroyave’s comment because “she’s sensitive of what’s being said and how she looks.”

“She’s trying to protect her children and her husband and all these things,” stated the RHOC star. “And she knows, she comes from a different background, she was an actress so now she comes into reality and you have zero control of what’s being shown. And so for her, that’s difficult, so I get where she’s coming from.”

Arroyave clarified that she and Dubrow “ish worked through it” after their discussion on the plane. She noted, however, that she did not believe she and the RHOC star’s husband, Terry Dubrow, “worked through it.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Heather Dubrow in February 2022

During a February 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave implored Dubrow to present herself more authentically on RHOC.

“I do personally think that Heather is a very good mom, that being said, I need her to stop self-producing,” said the All In founder.

Her podcast co-host shared that she believed Dubrow may not come off as genuine as she previously had a career as a television actress.

“I think the problem is she’s an actress at heart and it’s kind of hard for her in front of a camera to not self-produce,” stated Judge.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Heather Dubrow

In the October 19 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave gave an update on her relationship with Dubrow. Judge mentioned that her RHOC co-star showed concern when the Bravo alum revealed she had been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma. Arroyave chimed in she also appreciated that Dubrow acknowledged she had forgotten she interviewed her on her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World.”

“I did her podcast years ago and I confronted her on and I said ‘listen, you said you never met me when you said those things about me on your pod’ … But Heather was in on the joke and said, ‘I know, I realize that,’” explained Arroyave. “And that’s exactly what you want from a Housewife is someone who is in on the joke. If you take yourself too seriously all the time, it gets old and I liked that about her.”

