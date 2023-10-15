Heather Gay Reacts After Mary Cosby Shames Her on WWHL

Heather Gay has responded to a body-shaming comment by her “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City“ co-star Mary Cosby.

Upon her return to RHOSLC after a one-season hiatus, Cosby was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live,” where host Andy Cohen asked her why she wanted to come back to the franchise.

“Oh, why I wanted to come back? To help you guys out,” she cracked on the October 12, 2023 episode of the Bravo chatfest. “I think so. Is that mean? Andy, you have to tell me if it’s rude.”

Cohen asked Cosby if she was referring to that particular comment or “things in the past.” And he may have meant a “thing” that took place minutes prior when Cosby gave him her opinion on Gay.

Mary Cosby Slammed Heather Gay’s Outfit & She Responded

During Cosby’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she played a game called “Versace or Hibachi.” After host Andy Cohen showed photos of Real Housewives stars’ outfits and accessories, Cosby and fellow guest star Ziwe were asked to rate them as “Versace” or grill them on a hibachi.

Cosby put every look in the hibachi, including her co-star Angie Katsanevas’ sunglasses and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jen Pedranti’s necklace. When she was shown Gay’s season 4 confessional look – a Gucci corset top – Cohen asked her, “Mary, did Heather get it right with this Gucci top and chain necklace?”

“No. I don’t think Gucci makes that,” Cosby replied.

After Cohen asked Cosby if she thought the top was fake, she replied, “Yes, I do. I’ve never seen a corset in, like, a size 14.”

Cohen and Ziwe expressed shock as Cosby said, “That’s my opinion.”

Cosby was slammed on social media for insinuating that Gay faked a designer outfit in a size outside of the brand’s usual range. Gucci’s U.S. size women’s XXL is a size 12, per the company’s size chart.

Gay also responded by posting an Instagram photo of her wearing the corset top in question.

“Thank you @gucci for being so inclusive. ❤️ #RHOSLC,” she captioned the photo.

“AND YOU LOOK F****** GOOD IN IT ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote fellow Real Housewives star Chanel Ayan.

“One of your most beautiful looks Heather♥️♥️GG stands for Good time Girl. Made just for you♥️🥰♥️,” added Gary’s co-star Angie Katsanevas.

Mary Cosby Has Shamed Heather Gay’s Looks in the Past

The corset comment isn’t the first time that Cosby has slammed Gay. In “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” trailer, Cosby tells Gay she looks “inbred.”

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Cosby has also roasted Gay for not being married. Gay and her husband Billy divorced in 2015. They share three daughters.

“You don’t have a husband, why are you even here — this is a Housewives show. You can’t be a wife without a man,” she says during one episode.

And on an episode of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show,” Gay has stated that Cosby once said of her, “You look like a man, that’s why you don’t have a man.”

