Fans React to the Saddest Part of the RHOBH Season 13 Trailer

The new trailer for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” dropped, and it featured a scene that some fans think should not have been included.

On October 3, 2023, three weeks ahead of the premiere date for the 13th season of the Beverly Hills-based reality show, Bravo released a 3-minute preview that focused largely on the marital problems between Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards.

In early July 2023, People reported that the longtime couple had secretly separated. Richards and Umansky married in 1996 and share four daughters — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Farrah, 34, who is Richards’ daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Days later, Deadline reported that filming for RHOBH resumed specifically to pick up reactions to the split, much in the way that “Vanderpump Rules” cameras did for Scandoval months after production had already shut down.

But Bravo fans took issue with the fact that one teary RHOBH season 13 scene shows Richards and Umansky talking to their daughters about their separation as cameras roll.

Fans Said the RHOBH Scene is ‘Sad’

In the RHOBH trailer released by Bravo, Richards is seen crying as she talks about her marital problem with Erika Jaynes. “Complete strangers are saying you made us believe in true love and now it’s all…,” she cries.

Later, co-star Sutton Stracke notes that Richards has stopped wearing her wedding ring. “Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating. When there’s smoke, there’s fire,” she says.

In another scene, Richards says she doesn’t know if she would stay with her husband if there was infidelity involved. In a scene shot at the Umansky home, on what appears to be one of their daughters’ birthdays, the couple is seen arguing at the dinner table.

Later, Richards’ friend Morgan Wade makes her debut on the show. There have been rumors that Richards, 54, had an affair with the 28-year-old “Wilder Days” singer, and the trailer does nothing to dispel the gossip. “I’m just glad it’s you out there having an affair,” Umansky is seen telling Richards, to which she replies, “For once it’s me.”

The scene then segues to the couple sitting down with their daughters for a tearful family meeting about the separation. “We are a very strong family, and we always will be. Nothing can change that. Richards says through tears as her daughters, including 15-year-old Portia, are all seen crying.

Fans had a strong reaction to the family scene, with many saying it felt inappropriate.

“It feels icky to me that they recorded Kyle’s family when they told them they were separating. That should have been done in private. Makes me sad,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“The Umansky family meeting made me cry idk if I can do this,” another wrote of the upcoming season.

“Having a convo with your children about splitting up on camera is so dark and weird,” another wrote on Reddit. “My biggest take away from this too! I thought it was just the adult [daughters] and then the camera showed poor Portia,” added another.

“It’s one thing to air out your separation on camera but to force your kids into conversation about it on national television is gross,” another wrote.

“I’m actually really sad for Kyle, [Mauricio] and the girls. Like I’m tearing up because you can see the pain in everyone’s eyes and divorce/ separation is so hard on families,” another viewer wrote.

Kyle Richards Said Acknowledging the Separation Made Her Daughters Feel ‘Better’

Richards and Umansky previously said they were blindsided when news of their separation was leaked to People magazine in July. The article forced the two to address the situation in a joint Instagram statement that slammed “false stories” and denied any speculation about divorce.

Richards later spoke out in an Amazon Live to reveal that while they were forced to make an unexpected statement, setting the record straight was better for their family.

“Actually all — our daughters and Mauricio and me — we all felt better after {posting the statement] because so many people were speculating and making up stories and it just was getting out of control,” she said.

“You know they’re really strong,” the Bravo star added of her daughters. “Listen, they know that we all love each other and they’re old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time, and that’s okay, and no matter what they’re loved.”

