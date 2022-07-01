Jackie Goldschneider Breaks Silence on Demotion Rumors

She may be cut from a different cloth, but at least it’s top-quality fabric.

During a recent interview with Page Six, Goldschneider finally addressed the rumors that she was being demoted to a “friend of” on this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” which is currently filming. Goldschneider explained that although she isn’t sure what her role might be, she is happy that she was able to “raise awareness” about eating disorders throughout her time on the show, especially last season.

“I don’t know that my role is diminished, but if it is, you have to believe that the universe put you in that position to raise awareness about something, and then put you on a path to continue raising awareness,” Goldschneider told the outlet on June 29, while attending Maimonides Health’s third annual Battle for Brooklyn charity softball game.

Goldschneider continued, “No matter what, I show up. I’m filming all the time no matter what you want to call me, so whatever Bravo decides to call me, I’m here and doing the same thing, so it makes no difference to me.”

However, the Bravo star also added that nothing has been made official yet. “I will say that Bravo makes those decisions and Bravo has not made any decisions yet,” she said.

Frank Catania Spilled the Beans About Goldschneider’s Role During a May 2022 Podcast Appearance

While appearing on The Morning Toast podcast in May 2022, RHONJ star Dolores Catania’s ex-husband, Frank Catania, seemed to have spilled the beans on Goldschneider’s role this upcoming season.

“I didn’t know for sure, [but] I went out to dinner the other night with Jackie and Evan [Goldschneider],” Catania explained during the podcast, “And, yes, I heard. Yes, alright, she is a’ friend of.’”

Catania continued about Goldschneider, “I thought she had a great season. Not only did she come out with her respective eating disorder, which I know wasn’t easy for her.”

However, Goldschneider told Page Six on June 29 that she wasn’t mad at Catania for talking about her role during the podcast appearance. “There’s nothing that Frank could do that could make me not love Frank,” Goldschneider explained. “Frank is just so lovable.”

One ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey” Star Recently Teased the New Season

While speaking to E! News in June 2022 at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted, star Melissa Gorga gave an update on how filming for season 13 was going. Her husband, Joe Gorga, was right beside her during the interview.

“We just started filming again, so get ready,” Gorga told E! News at the time. “We are up, we are rolling and we’ll see what happens.” She also added that they were “hoping for a lot of new rookies” to add to the franchise’s mix.

Gorga’s husband also told the outlet during the interview, “What Jersey has that no one has is the men. The men kill it. They can bring Dubai, they can bring anything they want, they can’t beat Jersey.”

Typically, new seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” air during the winter. Last year, season 12 premiered in February.

