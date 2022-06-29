Former RHONY Star Roasts Ramona Singer on Twitter

Even though she was only on the “Real Housewives of New York” for one season, Barbara Kavovit has some strong opinions on her former castmate, Ramona Singer.

On June 29, Kavovit responded to some fan messages on Twitter, and, in the process, went off on Singer, explaining that she can’t believe people like the star “exist” and more. Kavovit initially was responding to a user who wrote to her, “Ramona is ghastly.”

“She’s SO ghastly- why people watch her!” Kavovit responded. “You just can’t believe people like her actually exist in the world!”

Kavovit also responded to another Tweeter who wrote to her, “Seriously! I rewatched that season and I couldn’t believe it. I think Ramona was basically trying to imply that Barb was “beneath” her. But possibly she was a bit jealous? Ramona loves talking about her business when Barb was a legit boss lady succeeding in a man’s field.”

In response, Kavovit wrote about Singer, “Jealousy is so ugly.”

Kavovit was a “friend of” on “The Real Housewives of New York” during season 11.

Singer Said It Was ‘Impossible’ for Kavovit to Jive With the Group

Throughout her one season on “The Real Housewives of New York,” Kavovit butt heads with Singer quite a bit. Singer was critical of the way that Kavovit looked, and her friendship with Luann de Lesseps. And, during a July 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Singer said that Kavovit didn’t really fit in with the rest of the cast.

“It was impossible for Barbara to gel with the group,” Singer told the outlet at the time. “I don’t think she knows how to gel with more than one person at a time. I think I even had a discussion with her in Miami about that. And she finally gelled with us when she, we all were cooking lunch and we made it together and of course Luann [de Lesseps] wasn’t there.”

Singer continued about Kavovit, “She was so busy trying to protect Luann and keeping Luann away from me and Dorinda [Medley], and this one and that one, that immediately set a separation with everyone. So she just did not start off on the right foot or was able to get her foot back into it in a correct way.”

Kavovit Is Planning a Mayoral Run

In 2021, Kavovit entered the New York City mayoral race but was not successful. However, she’s not letting it get her down too much, because, during a recent interview with Page Six, Kavovit said that she will be running for mayor once again in the next election.

“Damn straight I’m running for mayor again,” Kavovit told Page Six while at an event on June 22.

Kavovit continued, telling the outlet, “We have safety issues on our streets and within our transportation system, our streets are the homes of our homeless. Our business community is under attack. We need to protect our economy and our city’s real estate and construction industries.”

The next New York City mayoral election is slated for 2025. The former “Real Housewies of New York” star also added that, “The city doesn’t need another politician, they need someone like me who will use their business skills to make changes to these problems.”

