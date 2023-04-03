Jackie Goldschneider Speaks Out After Another Rumor About Her Husband Goes Viral

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is setting the record straight after a TikTok about her husband’s past dating life went viral. According to Goldschneider, someone claimed that her estranged sister dating her husband, Evan Goldschneider, before she did.

“Hey guys,” Goldschneider said on her Instagram Stories on April 1, 2023. “I am seeing some comments on my Instagram about something on TikTok going around that is saying Evan dated my sister before me. And while that sounds like a great story, it is sadly not true,” she continued.

“If it were true, you would’ve known about it already because I’m completely open about my life, and because I don’t really think it’s that embarrassing of a story,” she said, adding that her sister has been “happily married since 1998.” She claims that she wouldn’t even be able to “deny it” if it were true because there would “probably be some pictures.”

The Goldschneiders have been married since 2006 and have four kids together.

Fans Reacted to Jackie Goldschneider’s Explanation on Reddit

Shortly after Jackie Goldschneider attempted to clear up the rumor that her husband previously dated her sister, someone started a fresh Reddit thread where RHONJ fans have been reacting to her post.

“Who cares if he dated her sister a zillion years ago? Not sure why we think this is tea. I didn’t think it was a big deal when Lisa Barlow raised it and don’t think this is a big deal now,” one person commented on the thread.

“I think it’s pretty obvious why she would try to hide it. It’s very embarrassing I would try to hide it to she does have mental issues with food It’s obvious to everyone glad she’s getting therapy for that. I don’t know if it’s connected but I wish her the best,” someone else added.

“Why is she still on our tv screens why can’t she and teddi just run off into the sunset and have happy lives away from all of the screens forever,” a third comment read.

This isn’t the first time that there’s been a rumor about Jackie Goldschneider’s marriage, either. In February 2021, RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice said that she heard that Evan Goldschneider was having an affair. The story completely blew up, but, ultimately, Jackie Goldschneider defended her husband and stuck by him.

“I think we always innately trusted each other. That was never a question for me. I never said, ‘Well, did he do this?'” she said during an interview with Us Weekly. “I felt bad that I put him in that position, that he was even being questioned. We had to learn to let go of a lot of blaming ourselves. We just realized how strong we are, and that it would take a lot more than this — even in front of the whole world — to pull us apart,” she added.

Jackie Goldschneider Has Been Estranged From Her Sister for Years

Jackie Goldschneider has talked about her sister on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in past seasons, but the two have been estranged for many years.

“My relationship with my sister is… I don’t even want to call it strained because I’ve never even known her as a sister,” she said on a 2021 episode of “The Daily Dish” podcast.

“It’s very strange to me to even refer to her as my sister, ‘cause she’s just another woman who shares the same parents as me. I’ve never, ever, ever had a relationship with her. And I thought that when we got to be adults that would change and our children would soften that divide. But it just never happened,” she added.

And while Goldschneider was hoping to reconnect with her sister after she joined the RHONJ cast, things didn’t work out.

“We actually did have that conversation in the driveway. Bravo heard it on their end, but she would not allow it to be on the air. I really hoped that would lead to something more. But it’s just a recurring pattern with us,” Jackie Goldschneider explained.

