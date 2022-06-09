Jacqueline Laurita Fires Back at Fans Accusing Her of Photoshopping New Pics

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita has responded to a few Instagram users who accused her of editing her recent photos.

While she may not be doing reality television anymore, Laurita still capitalizes on her Instagram following of 700,000+ and has been known to post ads from time to time. On June 1, 2022, the mom of three shared an ad for a cleanse program for a company called Flat Tummy.

“As always @flattummyco’s cleanse program is pulling though. This is just what i’ve needed to debloat and feel energized! Plus it’s BOGO free right now! Go give those tummies a little TLC,” Laurita captioned side-by-side photos of herself wearing a light purple sports bra and matching leggings.

But there were a couple of people who didn’t approve of the photos — and they attempted to call Laurita out in the comments section.

Laurita Responded to the Instagram Users Who Accused Her of Photo Editing

Laurita’s post showed her from the front and from the side so that fans could see her flat stomach in an effort to prove that Flat Tummy really works.

Several fans took to the comments section of the post to let Laurita know that she looked great, but there were a few comments that caught Laurita’s attention.

“And advertising with filtered, photoshopped pictures….” the Instagram user wrote. Laurita was fairly quick to respond, starting off with an eye roll emoji.

“Just drink the tea and stop acting so jealous,” Laurita replied, tagging the Instagram user.

More comments were made on the thread, and Laurita continued to respond.

“If you look at the shadow of her belly… The shadow is more round and the belly doesn’t resymbol the same shape. I still love her though… Still one of my favs,” someone added.

“It’s the angle of the light obviously,” Laurita responded.

“But how do we know the teas not fake too?” another Instagram user asked.

“Tea is tea. You can’t fake it. Try it!” Laurita encouraged.

Laurita Was Called Out Days Earlier for Promoting a Flat Stomach After Having a Tummy Tuck

On May 30, 2022, Laurita shared another ad for Flat Tummy Co. She wore a pink sports bra in the photo, showing off her mid-section as she held up some of the products in the Instagram post.

“My new @flattummyco tea has arrived. This cleanse is helping get my tummy back on track for summer, and it’s giving me more energy in the mornings,” Laurita wrote in the caption.

When someone tried to call her out for promoting a flat stomach after she underwent plastic surgery, Laurita didn’t hesitate to respond.

“Didn’t she actually have a tummy tuck,” someone commented.

“Years ago..yes…it doesn’t keep your tummy flat forever or stop you from gaining weight. You have to eat healthy and exercise forever,” Laurita responded.

The Instagram user who wrote the initial comment backed down.

“I thought so, I remember from RHONJ. Best to you and your family,” the follow-up comment read.

