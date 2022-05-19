WATCH: Jacqueline Laurita’s Formerly Non-Verbal Son Sings Her Happy Birthday

Jacqueline Laurita was on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for five seasons before stepping into a “friend of” for season 6, only to return full-time in season 7. After season 7, however, she bid reality television goodbye for good.

The former reality star has since moved with her family — including her husband Chris Laurita and their two sons, CJ and Nicholas. Fans may remember the Lauritas’ boys from the show, especially Nicholas, whose autism diagnosis and his subsequent ups and downs were captured by Bravo cameras when he was very young.

Nicholas was once non-verbal but has made great strides over the years, and he’s been progressing wonderfully, according to Laurita, who often shares updates about her family on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Laurita Shared That Nick Is ‘Really Loving’ School in Vegas

Nick has adjusted well to his family’s move to Las Vegas, and has been “loving” school, according to his mom.

“Nick is REALLY loving school and he’s adjusting well! He loves the playground (park) the most, but he also loves taking pictures of the school, jumping on the mini trampoline to Frank Sinatra, and learning to count coins,” Laurita captioned an Instagram of her fifth grader in 2019.

Less than a week later, Laurita shared a video of her son reading a book — which is a huge accomplishment for him.

“I found a bunch of videos that Nick records all by himself on his iPad. (His hands are scarred because he chews them often…ignore that) Nick reads every part of a book from cover to back! Pretty good for a once non-verbal kid,” she captioned an Instagram video in August 2019.

Around the same time, Laurita shared that Nick had really started to bond with the kids at his school.

Laurita Shared a Video of Nick Singing Her ‘Happy Birthday’ in April 2022

In honor of her birthday, Laurita got a very special gift — and she was able to capture it on camera.

“I wish the video was a better quality but the content is priceless! Thank you everyone for all the beautiful birthday texts, dms and comments today! You truly are appreciated,” she captioned a video of Nick singing her “happy birthday.” Nick will turn 13-years-old in June 2022.

Several fans took to the comments section to share in the joy that Laurita was experiencing in that special moment.

“I remember watching young Nick on the housewives & the beginning of his diagnosis & journey, now look at his amazing achievements!! So freaking awesome to see – gives me hope for my son. Way to go Nick!!” one person commented.

“This has to be the best present ever! Absolutely heartwarming,” someone else added.

“He’s so precious! I’ve seen him grow up and he is so smart. Hugs and kisses to your beautiful family,” a third person wrote.

“Everyone who has watched his journey is cheering!!! Amazing,” a fourth comment read.

“This is AMAZING to see……TY FOR SHARING!!! We were heartbroken when on HWs when Nicholas said I love you when he was a baby. This is awesome,” another fan said.

