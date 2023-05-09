RHONJ Stars May Have Buried Feud During Season 13 Reunion

Small details about “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion have started to trickle out and while there is expected to be some major drama, there also may have been something good that came out of the group talk.

Sources told Page Six that Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs talked things out after Josephs outed Aydin’s husband’s affair. The two women were able to “make amends” by the end of the reunion, agreeing to move on and leave the past in the past.

Andy Cohen Says the ‘Gloves Are Off’ When it Comes to Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga’s Feud

Reports coming out of the reunion, which was taped on April 20, 2023, suggest that Aydin didn’t cause much of a stir amongst the cast, which is a stark contrast from how things went down at the season 12 reunion. However, the person that may have been the loudest is said to be Teresa Giudice.

And while Aydin and Josephs apparently played nice at the reunion, the same can’t be said for Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, who have been at odds for years.

On the April 24, 2023, episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen teased a major throw down between the two women.

“I gotta tell you the level, I won’t even say vitriol, I will just say hate, between Teresa and Melissa. I mean the gloves are off, I’ve never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight,” he said.

“There was a moment where I turned to Teresa, I apologized to her later, I didn’t yell at her but I think I lost my s*** with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever and I think it maybe relates to being a parent of a toddler,” he added.

The Cast’s Posts on Their Instagram Accounts After the Reunion Were Very Telling About How Things Were Left

Although further details about what went down at the RHONJ reunion likely won’t be revealed until the show airs, the Instagram Stories of the various cast members over the weekend give a good indication of how things were left.

For example, “When the wrong people leave your life, the right things start to happen,” read a quote that Giudice shared on her Instagram Stories.

Then, over the weekend, Giudice threw a birthday bash for her husband, Louie Ruelas. Wishing him a happy birthday on her Instagram feed? Aydin, proving that her relationship with Giudice is still going strong. Aydin also shared a photo of some of her kids with some of Giudice’s kids and Danielle Cabral’s little ones.

“Seeing these kids makes me happy,” Aydin captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Gorga was not invited to Ruelas’ birthday party. Instead, she caught a movie with one of her kids and shared a photo from the theater on her IG Stories.

