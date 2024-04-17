DWTS Alum’s Sudden Divorce Gets Ugly

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jeannie Mai has been battling her ex in court following his divorce filing.

On April 11, TMZ reported that Jay Wayne “Jeezy” Jenkins has filed court documents seeking full custody of the former couple’s daughter, Monaco. The outlet confirmed that Jeezy asked the judge to throw out the existing custody agreement, which he and Mai had previously agreed upon.

Jeezy claims that Mai’s mother and brother have been caring for Monaco due to Mai’s busy work schedule. For this reason, he feels that his daughter would receive better, more consistent care if she lived with him.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai in September 2023. Mai didn’t expect Jeezy to file and found out when the rest of the world did.

“When I found out, you know, at the same time as the rest of the world, that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted,” she said on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in December 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeezy Is ‘Committed to Assuring’ That His Daughter Is in a Stable Environment

Jeezy previously shared a statement with Heavy about his split from Mai and made it clear that Monaco was his priority.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” Jeezy said.

“Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing,” the statement concluded.

Heavy previously reached out to Mai’s rep for comment and didn’t hear back.

Jeannie Mai Asked a Judge Not to Enforce the Prenuptial Agreement That She & Jeezy Have in Place

In January 2024, Page Six reported that Mai requested that her prenuptial agreement be thrown out. She said that she didn’t thoroughly go over the paperwork before signing. Essentially, she claims that she getting married without doing her due diligence.

Mai stated that there are “significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process and each party’s ‘full and fair disclosure’ of their financial positions.”

“Notably absent were the comprehensive supporting financial documents that would provide a transparent and detailed view of Mr. Jenkins’ assets, liabilities and overall financial standing,” the court documents read, in part.

In December 2023, Jeezy claimed that Mai was “gatekeeping” Monaco. According to Page Six, the rapper filed paperwork in an effort to amend the formerly agreed upon custody agreement.

“While the parties have agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023, which has been confirmed via communications between their counsel, to continue addressing custodial and parenting time issues in such an ad hoc manner is becoming increasingly less feasible,” the court documents read, in part.

READ NEXT: Retired DWTS Pro Reacts to Seeing Ex With New Girlfriend