Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Up Jacqueline Laurita’s Son Is in New Photo

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita shared a picture of her son, C.J., on Instagram on April 27, 2023, and fans can’t believe what he looks like now.

It has been nearly a decade since Laurita appeared on reality television and many fans are used to seeing her kids when they were younger. However, all three of Laurita’s kids have grown considerably since 2017, especially her son, C.J., who will be 21-years-old in May.

“My son CJ bringing me gorgeous flowers from him and @chrislaurita , and also @giarestivo (CJs girlfriend he’s known since the 5th grade) and @lina_alexis ! THANK YOU! I LOVE THEM! (For my birthday 4/26, I was given permission to post a pic of C.J.) #grateful Thank you all for your beautiful DM’s and well wishes. I appreciate you,” Laurita captioned an Instagram snap of CJ holding two bouquets of flowers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Photo of CJ & Many Couldn’t Believe How Much He Has Changed

Jacqueline Laurita and her husband Chris Laurita are parents to two boys, CJ and Nicholas. Jacqueline Laurita also has a daughter, Ashlee Holmes, from a previous relationship.

RHONJ fans got to know the Laurita kids fairly well when she was filming the show from 2009 through 2016, but the boys were fairly young back then. Now, however, whenever Jacqueline Laurita shares pictures of her kids, fans can’t believe how much they’ve all grown. This new photo of C.J. elicited the same reaction.

“Stoooppp!!! He’s so grown up now!!!!” one person commented on Jacqueline Laurita’s post.

“Oh man where did that cute little boy go? Now he is a very handsome young man,” someone else added.

“Omg he grew up to b so handsome,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“I cannot believe that’s CJ. I remember when he was so small,” another said.

Jacqueline Laurita Has Mended Her Friendship With Teresa Giudice but Will Not Return to RHONJ

After leaving Bravo, Jacqueline Laurita and her family moved to Las Vegas to start another chapter of their lives. In 2023, she and former friend-turned-foe Teresa Giudice buried their feud and reconnected after not speaking for years. The pair went on a double date with their husbands in Las Vegas and shared the photos on Instagram to prove it.

“Reunited and it feels so good! NO, I don’t want back on RHONJ! I live in Las Vegas and moving to Orange County in CA this summer! Although the Ultimate Girls trip sounds fun, I don’t have a sitter for that long to care for Nicholas to be able to do it right now,” Jacqueline Laurita captioned an Instagram pic in February 2023, saying that she and Giudice had a “five hour lunch.”

And, with her upcoming move to Orange County, there’s been some speculation that Jacqueline Laurita will be crossing franchises, but she says she doesn’t have any plans to get back on television.

“I’m so done with reality TV like that,” she said on an episode of Giudice’s “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Admits She Hasn’t Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring