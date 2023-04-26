Kyle Richards Admits She Hasn’t Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring

Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have been the subjects of divorce rumors for several weeks now — and it seems those rumors all started from a photo of Richards without her wedding ring.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was asked about the rumors at her event for the National Alliance on Mental Illness on April 18, 2023.

“It started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on,” Richards told Page Six. “A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable.’ And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’ I don’t know,” she explained.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mauricio Umansky Has Spoken Out About the Divorce Rumors

Umansky and Richards have both been asked about the split rumors and they’ve both stuck to the same story. Bottom line? They aren’t splitting up.

On the April 6, 2023, episode of Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast, Gorga asked Umansky about the rumors.

“The other day I think she had a story come out where she was photographed coming out of the gym without her ring,” he responded. “I’m like, she went to the f****** gym, like, she’s not wearing her ring, okay?” Umansky added.

Then, on the April 10, 2023, episode of “Two T’s in a Pod,” Umansky called the rumors “dumb.”

“I don’t expect her to wear her ring next time she’s out with you Teddi. When you guys are working out and coming from the yoga lessons,” he told podcast co-host Teddi Mellencamp, who is best friends with Richards.

Mauricio Umansky Penned a Sweet Tribute to Kyle Richards on Her Birthday

Although Richards and Umansky don’t share posts of each other very often on social media, he did share a sweet tribute to his wife on her birthday in January 2023.

“Happy Birthday to my Queen the love of my life. You bring life, love, happiness to all our lives and to everyone around you. Thank you for all our years and all our future years. You get better and better. I Love you. I couldn’t do it without you. XOXO,” he captioned a throwback photo.

About a month later, he shared a few photos with Richards on his Instagram feed in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“My amazing gorgeous life Valentine. My Queen. I love you,” he captioned that post.

More recently, Richards and Umansky have been busy with their own projects. While Richards films season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Umansky has been promoting his book, “The Dealmaker,” which was released on April 11, 2023. He is also gearing up for the second season of “Buying Beverly Hills,” which is set to premiere on Netflix “soon.”

“Beverly Hills, we’re back! I’m thrilled to announce that Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills is coming soon to Netflix. Big listings, big views and even bigger competition. Can’t wait for you all to see. Thank you for all the love and support,” he captioned a post on April 10, 2023.

