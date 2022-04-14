RHONJ Star Says She Believes Teresa Giudice’s Claims About Margaret Josephs

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has been at odds with her co-star Margaret Josephs throughout the show’s twelfth season, which premiered in 2022. Giudice began resenting Josephs after she brought up a video that featured her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas begging an unidentified woman while surrounded by shirtless men on a beach. In season 12, episode 11, the mother four claimed that the fashion designer had been contacting people from Ruelas’s past and giving information about him to blogs. While the “RHONJ” cast was in a restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, Josephs refuted the accusations.

“You’re a sick, disgusting liar,” stated the 55-year-old.

Giudice then shoved drinks onto Josephs and stormed off. She also threatened to be physically violent toward her “RHONJ” co-star.

During an April 2022 interview with E! News, “RHONJ” personality, Jennifer Aydin, spoke about Giudice and Josephs’s altercation. Aydin explained that she was not surprised by the interaction.

“It was shocking but it was not shocking because, as Margaret always says, know your audience, don’t poke the bear, and this is Teresa Giudice we’re talking about,” quipped the mother of five.

She also shared that she believes Josephs should have refrained from talking about Giudice’s relationship. She told the publication:

Sometimes it takes somebody to give in and say uncle. Your friend who you claim to be friends with and you claim to care about keeps telling you to let it go and instead you keep rehashing things and bringing up things that really are just rumors. Margaret herself has acknowledged [that], so why don’t you just listen to your friend and instead you call her a sick and disgusting liar. I mean what did you expect Teresa Giudice to do? Know your audience.

Aydin then shared she is convinced by Giudice’s claims that Josephs tried to find information regarding her fiance.

“Teresa had some proof that Margaret was communicating with I don’t know who to be exact. But you’re asking me if I believe it to be true: I don’t know for a fact but I do believe it to be true, yes,” stated Aydin.

Margaret Josephs Discussed Teresa Giudice’s Relationship in February 2022

During a February 2022 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Josephs asserted that she did not look up anything from Ruelas’s past. She, however, confided that she did research the video of Ruelas after it was posted on social media.

“When you look up what the video is, you do go to this camp and they say you have to take out your aggression so you don’t beat women, so I thought that was a little bizarre so I was like, he has to address this. It’s nothing that I dug up, I said, ‘There’s a few red flags, let him address it,’” asserted the 55-year-old.

She went on to say that she does not believe her relationship with Giudice is ruined.

“She’s very upset with me and obviously, I’m upset with her. You saw in the trailer she did dump an entire tray of things on top of me. I’m not saying I can’t come back from it, I obviously have a very forgiving nature,” stated Josephs.

Margaret Josephs Shared What She Appreciates About Her Co-Star’s Relationship

During a March 2022 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” interview, Josephs shared three aspects of what she appreciates about Giudice and Ruelas’s relationship. She noted that she respects that “they are very committed to each other” and “they really, really love each other.”

“And I will say something, they will go down in the ship together. I mean if you want to be in a sinking boat together, they’re the ones to have with each other because the truth is they’ll defend each other to the end, which is very impressive,” stated Josephs.

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge Compares Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex to RHONJ Star