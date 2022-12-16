‘Real Housewives’ Star Blasts Bravo on Social Media

A “Real Housewives” star has released a statement, confirming that she did not attend the reunion taping for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” which took place on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Earlier in the day, TMZ reported that Jen Shah was essentially a no show at the reunion taping in New York City. Sources at the taping were able to confirm that Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose were all in attendance.

Since then, Shah has confirmed that she did not be participate in the season 3 reunion. The reality star said that she was in talks with production and that she made it clear to Bravo that she would not be able to discuss certain things pertaining to her upcoming court date.

Shah pled guilty to “conspiracy to commit wire fraud” in July 2022, and has been awaiting her sentencing, which is set to take place next month. After having these discussions, Shah said she was advised not to attend.

Shah Said That She Received ‘Legal Advice’ Not to Attend the RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion

After speculation about Shah’s whereabouts during the taping hit a fever pitch, she decided to release a statement about her decision not to attend.

“On September 14, 2022, I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the season three reunion. I was disappointed because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members. Out of nowhere, on November 29, two and a half weeks ago, I was invited to attend. I was elated to learn I would now have a voice at Reunion,” Shah wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

“I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing. Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss the ‘storyline’. That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life-my family,” Shah added.

Shah turned the comments off on the Instagram post.

Shah Was Not Invited to BravoCon 2022

Shah was not invited to BravoCon 2022, though she did show up to the convention anyway. According to Tamra Judge, Shah showed up at her hotel room telling everyone that “she’s not going to jail and it’s all good,” the RHOC star told Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

Judge also said that Shah tried to “crash” “Watch What Happens Live” but was stopped by security.

Interestingly, however, Cohen said that he would be interested in sitting down with Shah because he has “a lot of questions for her.” During the “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon on October 16, 2022, someone asked Cohen why Shah wasn’t present.

“Once we wrapped [and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” Cohen explained, adding, “but I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera.”

He didn’t get that chance at the reunion and, based on Shah’s statement, he may not get that chance in the future.

