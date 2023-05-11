Bravo Fans React to Surprising New Photos of Real Housewives Star

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah was photographed hanging out with fellow inmates at a Texas prison three months after beginning her sentencing for wire fraud – and fans had quite a reaction to how she looked in the new pics.

While filming her Bravo reality show in March 2021, Shah was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in a nationwide telemarketing scheme, according to CNN. In July 2022, the mom of two pleaded guilty to wire fraud and she is now serving a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence at Bryan Federal Prison Camp, per NBC News.

But some fans think Shah is serving time at a prison “glamp,” especially after seeing her in the new photos.

Jen Shah Wore Earrings & Makeup as She Walked With Fellow Inmates

In photos posted by Page Six on May 9, 2023, Shah, 49, was seen dressed in a beige prison uniform as she walked through the prison yard with a group of other inmates. The Bravo star had her hair pulled into a neat ponytail and sported sunglasses and gold earrings. It also appeared that Shah was wearing makeup in the pics.

After the photos were posted online, fans hit the comment section to react.

“LOL, my first thought was wow, she looks good,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I’m confused. She looks great…. with earrings on,” another wrote.

“How does she have earrings on in prison? Isn’t anything sharp taken away?” a third commenter asked.

“How does Mrs Shah have sunnies, earrings, AND a watch in there 👀,” inquired another fan.

“Wait! She’s in prison wearing jewelry and makeup??!! What kind of prison is this?? Does it have room service and a hot tub too? 😮” asked another.

Other fans felt the photos seemed staged and that Shah got “dolled up” because she knew she was going to be photographed.

Jen Shah is Making the Most of Her Time in Prison

FPC Bryan is a minimum security prison camp that houses 630 female inmates, according to its website. Three months in, it sounds like Shah is already making her mark among the women.

According to Hollywood Life, the RHOSLC alum is reportedly keeping busy teaching a fitness class at the prison. The thrice-weekly exercise class is so popular among the inmates that Shah is now nicknamed “Jen Fonda” by her prison friends, in a nod to actress Jane Fonda’s famous workout tapes from the 1980s.

Shah is also working on a play with some of the inmates. In April 2023, her rep, Chris Giovanni, told TMZ that the play is in the early stages and is called “The Real Housewives of Bryan.” Shah’s rep said the play will feature the inmates “cranked up to 11” just like the personalities on Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise. Shah’s rep did not respond to Heavy’s request for comment on the play.

In addition to heading workouts and a potential play production, Shah has also been logging hours in the prison’s library and tutoring illiterate inmates in the education department.

According to her prison bio, Shah’s expected release date from FPC Bryan is August 10, 2028.

