Jenna Lyons Plays Coy After Andy Cohen Asks Her if She’s Engaged

Jenna Lyons is keeping her personal life to herself. On October 15, 2023, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star played coy when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and host Andy Cohen asked if she is engaged.

Fans have been speculating ever since Lyons, 55, posted a cozy Instagram photo of her lying in bed with girlfriend Cass Bird last month. In the photo, which was posted on September 23, Lyons is wearing a large diamond ring.

While the post received comments and congratulations from Bravo stars, including Cohen, Lyons has yet to confirm if she is engaged. And Cohen’s attempt to get her to spill the beans on his late-night show failed.

Jenna Lyons Dodged Andy Cohen’s Question on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Lyons was a guest on the October 15 episode of WWHL alongside Julia Fox. Early on in the broadcast, Cohen told Lyons he wanted to congratulate her. “Because I think you’re engaged,” he said. “Are you engaged?”

Lyons replied to say that she’s “very happy.”

“So basically, here’s the story,” she continued. “My girlfriend, who I adore, kept telling me I had to button my shirt so I said, ‘If you want me to button my shirt you have to put a ring on it.’ We’re just really happy… and she gave me the ring that I wanted.”

“Are you engaged?” Cohen asked again.

“I’m very happy,” Lyons replied.

Cohen appeared frustrated by Lyons’ refusal to answer the question directly – and so were fans.

“Why can’t people who sign up to be on reality tv just answer a question they’re asked?? “ one commenter wanted to know.

“If you’re going to be on a reality show you actually have to share a bit of your life,” another wrote.

“Don’t post a picture of the ring if you don’t want to be asked about the meaning/significance of the ring, pretty simple,” a third chimed in.

“Jenna you’re not a superstar I don’t think being coy is interesting anyone,” another added.

“I love Jenna and her inability to commit to the reality portion of the reality show,” another commenter cracked.

Lyons Has Been Wearing the Diamond Ring for a While Now

Rumors started flying in September after Lyons posted a black and white photo of her and Bird in bed as she flashed her diamond ring. “I’ll take the French fries and steak au poivre Paris @cassblackbird,” the former J.Crew president captioned the photo taken during a trip to Paris.

According to Page Six, Lyons had been wearing the same ring a few weeks earlier while at New York Fashion Week.

A source told People magazine that Lyons did not get engaged, despite the sparkler on her finger. Her co-star Jessel Taank said she couldn’t “say” if there has been an engagement when asked by Cohen.

Lyons married artist Vincent Mazeau in 2002 and they divorced in 2011. They welcomed their only child, Beckett, in 2006, according to Today. Following her divorce, the future RHONY star dated Courtney Crangi for six years, splitting from her in 2017.

