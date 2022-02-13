Jennifer Aydin Says Cheating Drama Concerned Child’s School Counselor

During the premiere episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12, Margaret Josephs dropped a major bombshell by revealing that Jennifer Aydin’s husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, had an affair in 2011. Us Weekly reported that Jennifer shared on Twitter that a guidance counselor at her 14-year-old daughter Gabriella’s school had requested a meeting to check on her well-being some time after the premiere of “RHONJ” season 12. She also requested that viewers not discuss Bill’s past with her children in the February 11 tweet.

Jennifer Aydin Shared Why She Told Her Children About Her Husband’s Affair

During a February 2022 Page Six interview, Jennifer shared how she broke the news to her children that their father had been unfaithful. She stated that her daughter, Olivia, 9, had become aware of Bill’s cheating scandal while scrolling through TikTok in 2021. When the elementary school student notified her mother that she had come to her father’s defense by commenting on the video, Jennifer felt it was necessary to tell the truth.

“I sat her down and I kept my composure because I realized [my kids] will react to however Mommy’s acting. I put on a brave face and said, ‘Listen, Daddy did a bad thing. But that doesn’t mean that he’s a bad person. And when we love people, we forgive them when they make mistakes. And I’ve forgiven him and I’m OK.’ She wasn’t upset because I wasn’t upset,” recalled the 44-year-old.

She went on to say that she and her husband decided to let her other children, Gabriella, Christopher, 10, Justin, 17, and Jacob, 12, know about Bill’s indiscretion. She told the publication:

My husband told Justin. I was in the room, and Justin kind of was almost irritated, like, ‘I don’t ever want to talk about this ever again.’ He’s not watching this season. My Gabriella, she was more crushed. She felt very betrayed and was angry for a bit but we got through that. And my two [younger] boys, they’re neither here or there.

While speaking to Page Six, Jennifer shared why she had been secretive about Bill’s infidelity.

“I put it in the vault and threw away the key. I pretended it never happened. I have never brought it up as a dig. Because when you decide to forgive somebody, you really have to forgive it and never bring it up. Otherwise, your relationship is not going to work,” stated the reality television personality.

Margaret Josephs Discussed Her Relationship With Jennifer Aydin

During a February 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Josephs gave an update on her friendship with Jennifer. The fashion designer referenced that her “RHONJ” co-star had an issue with the fact that she began her relationship with her husband, Joe Benigno, while she was married to Jan Josephs.

“I think we have to come to some sort of agreement with everything that’s happened. I mean she had such an attacking way about me when things were going on in her own backyard,” stated Josephs.

The 54-year-old then clarified that she believes “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

“I think we can move forward from it,” said the Bravo personality.

