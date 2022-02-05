Fans Rally Behind Jennifer Aydin After Her Husband’s Affair Is Revealed on RHONJ

On February 1, 2022, the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” aired on Bravo. At the end of the episode, Jennifer Aydin confirmed that her husband Bill Aydin cheated on her.

The confession came during a back-and-forth between Jennifer and RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs at a pool party held at Teresa Giudice’s home. “You always say Bill’s the best…he had an affair. Everybody knows, and that’s why he left his old job,” Margaret tells Jennifer in front of Teresa.

“Her marriage isn’t as perfect as she says it is,” Margaret tells Teresa. She goes on to say that the affair happened between Bill and the “office manager” and Jennifer corrects her. “She’s not an office manager, she’s was a f****** pharmaceutical rep, you f****** idiot, if you [could] get the facts straight,” Jennifer said, clearly upset.

Fans of the franchise took to social media to react to the shocking news of Bill’s affair. While many people slammed Margaret for bringing it up, many also showed their support for Jennifer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Are Showing Support for Jennifer Because She Stayed With Bill After He Cheated & Handled the Situation Head on

Jennifer has been receiving plenty of messages from fans, and many have been showing her support for how she’s handled her affair (privately) and her decision to stay with Bill to keep her family together. In addition, Jennifer didn’t shy away or try to deny Margaret’s comment. Instead, she faced it head on, and a lot of fans praised her for it.

“I’d like to give props to @JenniferAydin for instantly owning the truth about her husbands affair. Not only that but also correcting marge on the details was epic Face with tears of joySkull She did not spend one second trying to hide or deny it,” one person tweeted after the premiere episode of RHONJ aired.

“I’d say you’re earning your keep and then some!!! Nothing wrong with deciding that keeping your family together is the best thing,” another tweet to Jennifer read.

“Jennifer Aydin is THAT girl. She caught the bomb marge tried to drop and threw it back at her AND the audience. She’s showing the girls how to own it and mentioning (the details of) it all. Jen is a pillar and the present/future of RHONJ,” a third person wrote.

“Listen my girl @JenniferAydin is going to rise to the top,” someone else added.

“I think it’s so beautiful that your marriage was able to heal and move past Bills mistakes. Your bond will be stronger as time goes. Love and forgiveness are the tips to withstanding the storm,” another tweet read.

Jennifer Had a Response for Anyone Who Said That She Deserved What Margaret Did to Her

Of course, Jennifer has also received a good amount of hate, and some people even told her that she deserved what she got because of her past treatment of Margaret and some of the other RHONJ stars, like Jackie Goldschneider, particularly when Teresa talked about a rumor that Jackie’s husband was cheating on her.

On February 2, 2022, Jennifer took to her Instagram Stories to send a message to the RHONJ fans who haven’t had the nicest things to say after the premiere. “For all y’all that think what Margaret did was justified,” Jennifer captioned an edited video of herself mouthing the words to Gayle’s song, “abcdefu.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Page Six, Margaret said that she outed the affair because she felt as thought Jennifer wasn’t being honest.

“I was like, ‘You’re not honest and you’re not honest with everybody.’ And it’s bad. And I think that’s why I had said it,” Margaret told the outlet. “Coming off of last season and the chastising of me for the sexual harassment and everything else and you know, the hypocrisy of it all to me. And then her just never taking responsibility for her behavior…” Margaret added.

