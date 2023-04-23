Caroline Manzo Shows Off Trim Figure on YouTube Show

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Caroline Manzo talked all things aging and plastic surgery on a new episode of her YouTube show “Food, Love, and Chaos,” which will be available for streaming on April 26, 2023.

For the episode, which was exclusively sent to Heavy, Manzo invited Isaac Mizrahi into her kitchen to whip up some pasta primavera. Before they started cooking, the two sat down for a chat about health and wellness.

Here’s what you need to know:

Caroline Manzo Says That Fillers Scare Her

Manzo, 61, has embraced the aging process, letting her hair go gray, and allowing her face and body to change in a natural way.

On “Food, Love, and Chaos,” Manzo and Mizrahi sat at the kitchen island and got into a discussion about injectables, which they both say they’ve never done. “It’s a slippery slope,” Mizrahi said. “And you can always tell, too, right?” he added.

“It’s your face,” Manzo agreed. “Just go and be you,” she continued, adding, “I am afraid of it. I can’t. For one moment, I don’t believe that any of that is good for you.”

Manzo may be one of the few “Real Housewives” stars who hasn’t looked to Botox to help her through the aging process. She has, however, previously admitted to having a facelift.

After losing more than 20 pounds, Manzo had loose skin around her face that she really wanted to get rid of.

“It just freaked me out. I went and I said to myself, all right, I’m going to go to the doctor and see what can be done about this,” she said on an episode of the “Dear Albie” podcast in 2019, according to Today.

Many other RHONJ stars have admitted to having work done. Jennifer Aydin, for example, had a nose job and Dolores Catania has been very candid about the plastic surgery that she’s had done over the years.

Manzo, however, does prefer doing things as natural as possible. Manzo said that she’s heard plenty of hateful things from people on the internet who call her “old” or say that she looks “like a man,” but she has the only answer that matters to her.

“You know what? I have a man that’s loved me for 40 years,” she said. “This is all natural, thank you so much,” she added, referring to her body.

Caroline Manzo Recently Changed Her Diet & Gets Her Exercise in By Walking

Manzo has previously opened up about her diet and exercise routine, which has really worked for her. The key? Less pasta, no meat, and a lot of walking.

“I just decided that I am going to stop eating bread and pasta and meat and soda and cake and all that kind of stuff. I’m basically vegetarian. Not completely, but basically. … And since the beginning of January, I’ve lost nearly 20 pounds,” she said on the “Dear Albie” podcast.

During her time with Mizrahi, Manzo wore a pair of jeans and a form-fitting black top tucked in to her pants, showing off her trim waist. And the fashion designer couldn’t help but notice how trim Manzo looked.

When Mizrahi said he was “super jealous” of Manzo’s slimmed down figure, she had one piece of advice for him: “Walk.”

Manzo’s YouTube show is in its second season and a new episode streams on Wednesdays.

“Coming from a traditional Italian family, food and cooking have always been such a big part of

my life ever since I can remember. The show is meant to be entertaining and fun

as well as help people expand their cooking abilities with some delicious and easy-to-make

recipes,” Manzo said in a press release sent to Heavy.

Manzo is also working on a cookbook that is due out in 2024.

