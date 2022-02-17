Jennifer Aydin’s High School Photos Surface Amid Drastic Plastic Surgery

Jennifer Aydin is no stranger to plastic surgery, and has gone under the knife more than once to alter her looks. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is married to plastic surgeon Bill Aydin, who has done some of her surgeries, but not all.

Jennifer started off with a breast reduction and lift. From there, she underwent a tummy tuck after she had her five kids. More recently, Jennifer had a nose job and a chin implant, both done by a doctor in Turkey, but ended up removing her chin implant because she didn’t like it, according to Bravo.

Aside from normal aging — Jennifer will turn 45 in 2022 — the reality star has completely changed her overall look since her days in high school. An Instagram account called MyFamilyGenie shared photos of Jennifer from her junior and senior years, and fans can see how much Jennifer has changed over the years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Was Always Insecure About Her Nose

The photos shared by MyFamilyGenie show Jennifer in 1995 and in 1994 — long before she had any plastic surgery. Perhaps the most noticeable difference is Jennifer’s bangs, which she no longer has. Since she had her nose job in 2021, her face no longer looks the same, either.

Fans who saw the throwback photos thought that Jennifer looked great, and wrote as much in the comments section.

“She was so.prettyyyy… she still is [though],” one comment read.

“LOVE THESE – What a gorgeous gal,” another person wrote.

Jennifer is fairly recognizable in the photos, save for the fact that they were taken more than two decades ago. However, there was one thing that always bothered Jennifer, and that’s her nose. She discussed this in an interview with Bravo Insider after undergoing a rhinoplasty.

“I’ve always had a bit of insecurity about my nose, and I love the way that my pictures look in filters. I just thought instead of just always filtering my face, why don’t I just change my nose, so it looks like a filter?” she told the outlet.

Many fans were shocked to see Jennifer’s new nose on the season premiere of RHONJ which aired on February 1, 2022. In an interview with Page Six, Jennifer shared that she was only five weeks into her recovery when cameras started rolling.

“It didn’t start off so good, not going to lie. It did look kind of crazy-wackadoo,” she told the outlet. “I feel like it’s settled in really nicely. These things, you have to give it a year — you do. With any type of plastic surgery. I would know,” she added.

Jennifer’s Husband Did Her Breast Lift & Tummy Tuck

Years before she decided to have a nose job, Jennifer wanted to take off some of the stubborn weight that she couldn’t get rid of after having children. In an interview with Page Six in July 2019, Jennifer explained what her husband did when she went under the knife.

“It was just breast reduction and lift with implant. So then I got down a few notches with that and then I had liposuction in my back. My husband contoured my back and gave me shape. I lost about three and a half pounds of fat from my back and it contoured me. Then I was like, ‘Wow! I’m looking smaller and smaller, I got the small boobs, I got this hourglass figure, now I wanna lose some weight,'” she explained, adding that she ended up losing 25 pounds in the months that followed.

Next, Jennifer wanted to tighten up her mid-section.

“I’ve decided to let you guys in on a personal decision that I’ve been contemplating with ever since I had my fifth child. A tummy tuck. It wasn’t an easy decision. To be honest, I was scared, scared to bite the bullet and actually do what I said I was going to do all these years,” Jennifer wrote in an Instagram post on November 23, 2019. The surgery ended up being a success.

It’s unknown if Jennifer plans on having any additional surgeries.

