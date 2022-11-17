Jennifer Aydin Rips Into Joe Gorga Over BravoCon Behavior

Jennifer Aydin is opening up about what really went down at BravoCon 2022 between her and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” costar, Joe Gorga.

During the three-day-long event, the two got into an altercation in the lobby of the Gansevoort Meatpacking hotel in New York City one evening, according to Page Six. The dispute was caught on video and made its rounds on social media at the time. Things got so heated that Aydin ended up throwing a drink at Gorga. Gorga has maintained that Aydin started the fight with him, but she is rebutting his claims.

“I think there’s unedited footage out there that shows everything in real time, so I don’t know why he would blatantly rebut that,” Aydin told Page Six at the “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” premiere Tuesday on Nov. 15.

Aydin continued about Gorga, “I have no time for thirsty people at this point. I would like to move on from that situation. I don’t know why he keeps bringing it up, but they’ve been made to be liars, and I think they’re just doing whatever it takes to stop them from drowning. So, whatever, to each his own.

Aydin also maintained that the “fans see the truth” when it comes to Gorga’s actions.

“I know my own truth,” she said. “The fans see the truth. And like I said, the footage is out there, and they can see it all unedited, and they can see in real-time that the derogatory remarks, the harassment, the intimidation he does, it’s all really disgraceful.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is excepted to premiere this winter on Bravo.

Joe Gorga Is Currently at Odds With His Sister, Teresa Giudice

Aydin is definitely on team Teresa Giudice when it comes to her friend’s feud with her brother, Joe Gorga. Currently, Giudice is not on speaking terms with Gorga, and the two even had to have separate speaking panels at BravoCon 2022.

Although it’s unclear what exactly happened between the two, Melissa Gorga has hinted on her podcast that the fight happened while filming the season 13 finale, which has not yet aired. The Gorga family also did not attend Giudice’s August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas, which took place a few days after filming wrapped for the season.

“I think that sometimes this goes on,” Melissa Gorga told People about the falling out during an interview at BravoCon 2022. “How many times do you want to go in and out, in and out? Eventually you need to protect your immediate family. We need to protect our marriage and our children and our life that we live. We can’t always just try to put our hands out and it doesn’t get reciprocated. We’re tired.”

Teresa Giudice Says That She Needs ‘Time to Heal’

While speaking with E! News at BravoCon 2022, Giudice admitted that she needs some time to “heal” from what happened with her brother. Giudice said that she was especially hurt that he didn’t attend her August 2022 wedding.

“My wedding was really devastating to me that he wasn’t there and right now, I’m focusing on my children and my husband,” Giudice told the outlet. “I need time to heal. I’m very heartbroken.”

Guidice added, “He’s my only family. I get chills to even talk about it.”

