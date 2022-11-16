Ramona Singer Talks Life Post-RHONY in New Podcast Appearance

Ramona Singer is no longer the “Singer-stinger.”

During a Nov. 13 appearance on Hilaria Baldwin’s “Witches Anonymous” podcast, the star spoke about her life after “The Real Housewives of New York,” and how she believes she’s changed.

“I’ll tell you, not being on the show for a couple of years has really relaxed me,” Singer admitted. “I feel I’m just a softer person. You don’t realize, even though I decided to block things out, you don’t realize when you’re filming a show as intensely as this on Bravo, how much it does emotionally and mentally, it affects you and drains you.”

Singer continued, “It’s a high, some kind of a high, and it winds you all up, you can’t relax. And now, I’m taking this whole hiatus, I’m trying to do different things…I’m just so much happier. I don’t have to prove anything now.”

In March 2022, Andy Cohen announced in an interview with Variety that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be looking a little different in the future: the network has decided to split the franchise into two separate shows, one featuring an entirely new group of women and one featuring “legacy” cast members like Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. The cast of the new show was announced during BravoCon 2022.

Although the “legacy” cast for “The Real Housewives of New York” has not officially been announced yet, Singer told Page Six in early November 2022 that she would not be returning to the series.

Ramona Singer Doesn’t Want to Offer Advice to the New Reboot Cast

Even though Singer won’t be on the legacy show, it looks like she doesn’t want much to do with the new ladies of “The Real Housewives of New York” reboot, either. While speaking with Page Six in an interview published on Nov. 4, the star warned that the new cast members should not watch old episodes of the franchise.

“That would be the worst thing in the world to do,” Singer told the outlet. “People will know that you are faking it. On reality TV if you are watching our moves just be yourself. So I am not giving them advice. I don’t even know them.”

The former RHONY star continued, “If they want they can hire me as a consultant. Hire me as a consultant and then I will show you exactly what to do so you can be an icon like me.”

Andy Cohen Has High Hopes for the Legacy Show

While speaking with People at BravoCon 2022, Cohen revealed that the new reboots are the best of both worlds for “Real Housewives of New York” fans.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” Cohen explained.

Cohen added, “But we’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called. And so, I think it’s the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans.”

