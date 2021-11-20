Jennifer Aydin Reveals Moneymaking Plan for Her Mansion

Jennifer Aydin wants to make money on her house – but not by selling it.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star revealed that she is considering turning her 12,000 square-foot Paramus, New Jersey mansion into a bed and breakfast. Aydin told The New York Post that a bigger house such as hers come with “bigger problems” that become harder” to fix,” but that with her husband, five kids, and other family members, they need all the space – for now.

“This is the biggest house I am going to get. I have five kids,” she explained. “We have extended family. My father lives with me. My siblings come over all the time. So for our lifestyle, it works for us right now. But of course, in the future, I do hope to downsize.”

Aydin said with 16 bathrooms, the home has the potential to spawn a bed and breakfast business.

“It can actually work because the house has nine bedrooms,” she told the outlet. “And every single bedroom has a bathroom with a shower. So I thought, you know, maybe I can make money on this.”

Aydin once showed off her “humble abode” in a house tour video for Bravo. In the clip, she showed off the many bedrooms with adjacent bathrooms and explained why she had the house built that way.

“The architect told me that when you build these houses now, to keep the value, it’s better for every bedroom to have its own bathroom,” she explained. “So you know what? I listened to people who have more experience than I do!”

If Aydin does ever turn her place into a B&B, she has the gourmet kitchen needed for the “breakfast” part. And there will be plenty of amenities for visitors. The home features a movie theater, two basketball courts, a spa and sauna, and a pool with its own pool house.

And despite the massive staircases that flank the foyer, there’s also an elevator.

According to The Sun, Aydin and her husband paid $3 million for the mansion.

Jennifer Aydin Once Boasted That She Doesn’t Have a Mortgage on the Huge Home — But She Does

RHONJ fans have seen plenty of scenes featuring Aydin’s house. Her co-star Jackie Goldschneider even once joked that the palatial pad is reminiscent of the Taj Mahal—“if the Taj Mahal had a huge mortgage and no furniture.”

In an episode of the “Watch What Happens Live,” Aydin responded to Goldschneider’s comment by saying, “I found it interesting because I don’t have a mortgage.”

“I paid for this property cash, and we built it halfway, we paid with a bank check, and the rest was a construction loan to finish the build. So, I actually don’t have a mortgage.” Aydin said, per BravoTV.com.

But although Aydin claimed that her mansion was mortgage-free, Page Six reported that the filed documents reveal that the Aydins have a 30-year loan that is clearly labeled a “mortgage.” The $1.875 million loan was taken out in 2014 during the construction of the mansion and is due to be paid in full by June 1, 2044.

An insider told the outlet that Aydin was unaware that her construction loan her loan was the same as a mortgage.

