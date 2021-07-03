Jennifer Aydin Teases Her New Plastic Surgery on Instagram

Jennifer Aydin is definitely ready for season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

According to Page Six, Aydin recently went under the knife for both a nose job as well as a chin implant. Although the star has not yet confirmed the surgeries herself, she has dropped some hints on Instagram, including an Instagram Live where she showed off her bandages, according to the outlet.

In a July 1, 2021, Instagram post, Aydin showed off her new look, writing in the caption, “I start with the shoes…and then work my way up.”

Aydin also hinted at a nose job when she posted a picture to Instagram on June 9, 2021, with a bandage over her nose, underneath her face mask. Aydin was showing off her new eyelash extensions but also joked about her supposed plastic surgery in the caption. “Notice anything different about me???” Aydin wrote. “That’s right! I got new Lashes!!”

Aydin Also Had a Breast Reduction and a Tummy Tuck in 2019

This isn’t the first time that Aydin has gone under the knife. In 2019, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star revealed in an Instagram post that she had gotten a tummy tuck. And, of course, the procedure was done by Aydin’s husband, Bill Aydin, who is a plastic surgeon.

“I’ve decided to let you guys in on a personal decision that I’ve been contemplating with ever since I had my fifth child,” Aydin wrote on Instagram at the time. “A tummy tuck. It wasn’t an easy decision. To be honest, I was scared, scared to bite the bullet and actually do what I said I was going to do all these years. You know how sometimes we just talk shit. But for me, especially now, since I’ve lost so much weight, I have a lot of excess loose skin that can only be removed with surgery.”

That same year, Aydin also had a breast reduction and lift. “I was really big on top, meaning my breasts were large, and I hated them,” Aydin admitted to Page Six in 2019. “They were like these big melons. They were mushy from breastfeeding five kids and it started off with having the breast reduction. So that’s what I did first.”

Aydin Said That Her Husband Is Supportive of Her Surgeries

As Aydin once said on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she’s obsessed with “family, tradition, and Chanel.” So, it’s a good thing that her husband is so supportive of her.

“I don’t care, I’m already married,” Aydin told HollywoodLife in October 2019 about getting future surgeries. “He’s happy with me and that’s all that matters. He’s so supportive though. We tell each other everything, there’s like no boundaries. And, I’m like, ‘Babe, I don’t want you to see my insides. He’s like, ‘Stop, I’m a doctor!'”

And, Aydin isn’t the only “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star who has gotten plastic surgery recently. Dolores Catania underwent “full-body liposuction” before filming the season 11 reunion in May 2021, according to Bravo. Catania has also gone under the knife for a tummy tuck, facelift, thigh lift, and butt lift.

