Jennifer Aydin Admits She Regrets Nose Job

Jennifer Aydin’s new look has created plenty of buzz this season on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” but one of her biggest regrets took place off-camera.

On the season 12 premiere of the Bravo reality show, the mom of five showed up at Teresa Giudice’s summertime party with a new nose and chin, and some of her co-stars felt she looked unrecognizable. In one scene, Jackie Goldschneider described Aydin’s new nose as “terrible,” adding, “I’m sorry, it’s bad.”

Aydin initially defended her surgical procedures, explaining to fans on Instagram that she was only four weeks post-surgery when the party scenes were shot and that her face was still settling in. But she has since had a change of tune.

Jennifer Aydin Admitted She Regrets Her Nose Job & Has Vowed Off Future Plastic Surgery

On February 8, 2022, Aydin responded to a RHONJ clip shared on Instagram that showed her co-stars laughing and talking about her nose job behind her back. Aydin reiterated that she was “not happy” with the way that she looked when filming on that day last June.

“The bottom half of my face was still numb, and it was hard for it to move because of my chin implant,” she explained to fans. “I got the chin implant on the recommendation of the doctor… and I immediately regretted it, but there was nothing I can do. Just like all of you, I was not happy with my nose job either. When you get plastic surgery, even though you know it’s a risk, you assume that you’re going to be happy with the results, which I wasn’t.”

Aydin added that while her nose has “since settled in nicely,” she still wishes she hadn’t gone through with the surgery.

“I do regret it,” she admitted. “I’m officially done with surgeries.”

Jennifer Aydin Said She Would Not Recommend the Doctor Who Performed Her Surgeries in Turkey

Jennifer Aydin previously revealed that she had the surgeries done during a trip to Turkey last May, despite the fact that her own husband, Bill, is a plastic surgeon. Aydin initially defended the Istanbul surgeon, Dr. Mustafa Ali Yanık, when some viewers questioned why she went to a “random” doctor instead of her husband.

“He wasn’t random,” Aydin replied on Instagram. “I was in contact with him for over a year communicating through FaceTime and through mutual friends.”

She then referred unhappy fans to the doctor’s Instagram page. “Check out this guys page- if you don’t like the nose, take it up with him @drmustafaaliyanik,” she wrote.

In her new update, Aydin admitted that she would “never recommend that doctor to anyone.”

On January 31, 2022, Aydin revealed that she had her chin implant removed by New Jersey-based celebrity plastic surgeon, Dr. Ramtin Kassir, according to Bravo TV.com.

Aydin’s comment that she is done with plastic surgery comes a week after she told Page Six that she wouldn’t rule out more nose work in the future.

“It’s all tweaking, it’s all about the journey,” she said in early February. “Sometimes if it doesn’t work out the first time, maybe I’ll think about a revision [on my nose] in the future. I’m not against it.”

