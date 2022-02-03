Jennifer Aydin Defends Her ‘Crazy’ Nose Job

Jennifer Aydin opened up about the recent plastic surgery she had done on her nose and face, as well as the backlash she knew she would have to deal with as she recovered from the procedures on camera.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared an Instagram photo ahead of the show’s season 12 premiere to explain to fans what she was going through at the time of filming for the Bravo reality show. In the caption, Aydin revealed that she shot the RHONY season 12 premiere last June, just four weeks after she traveled to Turkey for a nose job and chin implant.

Aydin added that she was “aware of the criticism” she might receive from viewers, and that even though she was “nervous” about ” some of the backlash” that she would receive in regards to her surgeries, even she had no idea “how whack” she would look on camera.

On her Instagram story, Aydin also shared some personal video diaries that she took days after her surgery. “I am warning you, it looks bad,” she admitted of the graphic footage.

In the videos, her head and nose were bandaged and she was having trouble with her throat due to irritation from a breathing tube that was used during her surgery. Aydin’s eyes were swollen and also appeared black and blue in some of the shots.

Jennifer Aydin Admitted Her Nose Looked ‘Wackadoo’ in the First Episode of RHONJ Season 12

In her Instagram caption, Aydin revealed that when she scheduled her surgery she didn’t realize that it would take place so close to RHONJ filming, but she also noted that she had signed up to show “all aspects” of her life. In an interview with Page Six, Aydin admitted that her premiere episode look was “crazy.”

“I know it looks wackadoo in the first episode and I was expecting as much,” she told the outlet. “It didn’t start off so good, not going to lie. It did look kind of crazy-wackadoo. Everybody’s opinions that I’ve read, I feel you, I hear you.”

Aydin added that in the seven months since her surgery, her nose has “settled in really nicely.”

“These things, you have to give it a year — you do. With any type of plastic surgery. I would know!” she said.

While Aydin has already had her chin implant removed after deciding she didn’t need it, she revealed that she isn’t ruling out more nose work in the future.

“It’s all tweaking, it’s all about the journey,” she said. “Sometimes if it doesn’t work out the first time, maybe I’ll think about a revision [on my nose] in the future. I’m not against it.”

Jennifer Aydin Received Support From Fellow Bravolebrities

As the RHONJ premiere aired, viewers reacted to the first look at Aydin’s revamped nose.

“I love Jennifer Aydin so much but her nose job is shocking #RHONJ,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Jennifer needs a REFUND on that nose job … it’s HORRIBLE,” another added.

In a Reddit thread, others criticized Aydin’s cookie-cutter nose job and noted its “swoop” look.

Aydin eventually responded to fans who questioned why she would use a “random” doctor in Turkey for her procedures when her own husband, Bill, is a plastic surgeon.

“He wasn’t random,” she replied on Instagram. “I was in contact with him for over a year communicating through FaceTime and through mutual friends and Bill vowed never to do surgery on me after my tummy tuck. And Bill’s specialty is the body. You only get one sentence answers in the edit.”

But Aydin also received support from some fans and celebrity friends, including several fellow Bravo TV personalities who told her she owed no one an explanation.

“Oh babe you don’t need to explain something to people that SECRETLY all go through the process,” wrote “Shahs of Sunset” star GG Golnesa Gharachedaghi. “People like you and I just don’t keep it behind closed doors and we allow cameras to capture our REAL lives!!! You look AMAZING!!!!

“Exactly as @@gg_golnesa said…but I do applaud your honesty and your REALness, you know how I feel about fake people. You are gorgeous,” added RHONJ friend Caroline Rauseo.

READ NEXT: Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Current Status of Her Marriage