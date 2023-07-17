‘Real Housewives’ Star Vomits on Red Carpet

One of the new stars of “The Real Housewives of New York” reboot had a terrible time at the premiere party held at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan on July 12, 2023.

According to Page Six, multiple sources saw Jessel Taank vomit on the red carpet as well as other places during the event.

“She did it right on the carpet,” one source shared. A source said that Taank later got sick in the sink of a bathroom.

“She looked very pale and wasn’t smiling or interacting with a lot of people,” the source shared, adding, “At one point, she sat at a table by herself to catch her breath for a bit, and people pretty much left her alone.”

One source close to Taank told the outlet that the reality star had been traveling and going on practically no sleep, which made her nauseated and thus caused her to fall ill. However, Taank says that she had a stomach bug.

“I wish I was drunk!!. Unfortunately just a stomach bug guys … nothing to see here,” she commented on Page Six’s Instagram post.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Taank for additional comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessel Taank Shared Videos From the Event & Appeared Happy

Page Six’s sources say things got so bad that Taank had to leave the party early.

“She was holding her stomach and had her hand over her mouth. She then stopped and puked at the top of the stairs. … It seemed to be just liquid and was absorbed into the carpet pretty quickly,” the source explained.

Despite having a stomach bug, Taank did share some videos of herself getting ready and some other behind-the-scenes footage from the evening on her social media.

“Good as gold,” she captioned one of the videos, tagging the people who helped get her ready. In a subsequent post, Taank was all smiles as she walked the red carpet and hung out with her co-stars.

“A night to remember! Big [love] to @nbc @bravotv for this amazing soirée and to my girls.. no words,” she captioned the post.

Fans Reacted to Jessel Taank’s Premiere Party Look on Instagram

Many fans thought that Taank looked fabulous at the event — and many probably wouldn’t have known that she was under the weather based on her upbeat personality and the way she looked in the videos that she posted.

Taank opted for a unique gold dress that featured cut outs at her mid-section and across her thighs. Her overall look received plenty of positive feedback from fans on social media.

“Such a fabulous night and you looked stunning! So lovely meeting you!” one person wrote.

“We love you!! Can’t wait to see you shine like the absolute superstar you are,” someone else added.

“This is the best dress and that is the best part,” a third Instagram user said.

“YOU SLAYED THIS LOOOK,” read a fourth comment.

The rebooted “Real Housewives of New York” premiered on Bravo on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

