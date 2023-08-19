Real Housewives Star Regifts Co-Star’s ‘Hideous’ Present to Andy Cohen

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Jessel Taank regifted something familiar to Andy Cohen. The already controversial RHONY newcomer turned up at the Bravo Clubhouse with a present for the “Watch What Happens Live” host: the lingerie she rejected from Jenna Lyons earlier this season.

Taank, 43, gave Cohen the spurned gift with the help of her husband, Pavit Randhawa, who was serving as a bartender in the Bravo Clubhouse on August 13, 2023. After Cohen noted Taank had something behind the bar, Randhawa brought out the green lingerie that was encased in a large frame.

“Oh, the lingerie!” Cohens said on the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow.”

“I literally, I can’t imagine a piece of clothing getting more promotion,” Taank said.

Cohen told the RHONY star he “absolutely” loved the gift and promise that it would be going to BravoCon, which will be held this November in Las Vegas. Taank then signed the frame as Cohen quipped, “Um, you know, the thing about it is that it looks a little big…it really does.”

Jessel Taank Slammed the Lingerie When Jenna Lyons Gave it to Her

In a July 2023 episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” co-star Jenna Lyons brought gifts of lingerie to all of her co-stars during a girls’ trip to the Hamptons.

Taank did not hold back on her hate for the ill-fitting green nightgown with black lace trim that she was gifted, calling it “hideous.”

“It’s this green thing,” she said in a confessional. “If you look through my Instagram, I feel like I give off sexy, fun vibes. Grinch vibes? I don’t know about that.”

“I would never wear this. I absolutely hate this,” she later ranted within Lyons’ earshot. “It’s f***ing disgusting,” she said of the size Large garment, which she said made her look like a Christmas tree.

Lyons did not hide her hurt feelings, and some of the other cast members later called out Taank for her rude reaction to the gift.

After co-star Sai De Silva called her out in the episode, saying, “You couldn’t stand the gift that she gave you,” Taank replied, “Jenna kindly gave everyone gifts. It was lingerie, mine was green with black lace. It’s not my style, okay?”

Jessel Taank Expressed Regret Over Complaining About Jenna Lyons’ Lingerie Gift

Elsewhere during her “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, Taank admitted she felt bad about how she reacted to Lyons’ gift.

During a round of “Do You Regret It?,” Cohen asked Taank if she regretted “making a big stink about the lingerie” Lyons gifted her.

“I really do,” she said. “I mean, I should put myself in Jenna’s shoes. It was the most generous. I mean she’s so thoughtful.”

Fellow WWHL guest Michael Rappaport begged to differ.

“I mean, listen, if it don’t fit you must acquit,” he cracked. “It was a generous gift and some gifts don’t hit. I think she could have done better, and it doesn’t mean that you didn’t appreciate the gift. I thought you did look like a Christmas tree, but I mean that in the best way. I felt like, you know, he could have kept giving you some more lingerie.”

“Yeah, I could definitely take some more lingerie,” Taank agreed.

Taank usually respects Lyons’ fashion sense. She previously told The Wrap that Lyons, who is the former creative director for J. Crew, was right when she once called her out for wearing two designer labels at once.

In one RHONY scene, after Taank attempted to wear an Alexander Wang coat while carrying a Balenciaga bag, Lyons stopped her to inform her she was making a major fashion faux pas.

“I think fundamentally she was right,” Taank admitted to The Wrap. “And listen, if I’m going to get fashion checked by anyone it damn well better be Jenna Lyons and no one else. Let me say that for sure!”

