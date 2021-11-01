WATCH: Joe Gorga’s Comedy Show Filmed by Fan

Joe Gorga made his Broadway debut, but he might want a re-do.

The husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga performed a stand-up act at Carolines on Broadway, but some fans think he should stick to the real estate development business.

According to Page Six, Joe first started doing comedy in 2019 when he appeared at a show called “The Real Italians of Comedy” in West Nyack, New York. He has also performed stand-up at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, but the move to Broadway was a big deal for the RHONJ husband.

In a blurb on the Carolines website, it was teased that Joe “has been perfecting his craft as a standup comic” and “won praise” at his past shows.

In an Instagram post shared before he went on stage, Joe wrote, “Sold out!! See you later.”

A Fan Posted a Clip From Joe’s Show & Blasted His Comedy Skills

Like…omg. He has still not told one joke. He’s just shooting the shit on stage! 😂🥴 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/wpPQmR1z5M — Chris D. (@cdiggi1) October 28, 2021

Joe’s Broadway show got mixed reviews after a fan posted a clip from the standup act on Twitter.

The audience member captioned the clip to note that Joe was not telling jokes but was “shooting the s*** onstage.” The viewer, who revealed that the whole RHONJ cast was in the audience and that Joe seemed inebriated, then gave a play-by-play of the show.

“He’s been on stage for 10mins and I’m still waiting for the jokes,” the fan wrote. He just told the audience that he just came up with his routine last night…he still has not told any jokes. It’s getting borderline cringe. “

“People are starting to heckle him. Someone just screamed “WHERE ARE THE JOKES!” the fan added.

Once the jokes started, the fan then revealed that the show was a “disaster” and that Joe was performing offensive “stutter jokes” and off-color jokes about masturbating while his wife was sick in the other room.

“Absolute disaster,” the viewer concluded. “A hot drunken mess. Simulating sex on stage, he’s stumbling. I’m embarrassed for Melissa. The wrap it up light is on and he’s still going. People walking out. ..Bad is an understatement. The wrap it up light was flashing for at least 15mins.”

“Help, my eyes and ears are bleeding out Good Lawd why didn’t Melissa or [his sister Teresa Giudice] drag him off the stage, or keep him from getting on it?” one fan asked.

“Dear lord that was embarrassing,” another agreed.

Melissa Gorga Supported Her Husband Ahead of His Comedy Show

Ahead of the show, Melissa Gorga posed with her husband outside of the iconic New York City comedy venue. The Bravo star captioned the pic with, “If someone told me 10 years ago that @joeygorga would be performing comedy live on Broadway one day I would never believe them. Proud wifey!! Reach for the stars everyone>?

“Such a fun night!!” wrote Melissa’s friend and RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs.

Other fans and friends also offered their support and congratulations.

“He’s been making us laugh for years – go Joe!” one commenter wrote.

Joe has said that comedy has been a passion of his since childhood.

“My passion has always been to make people laugh,” he wrote on Instagram in 2019. “Ever since I was a kid, I found so much joy in putting a smile on others.”

