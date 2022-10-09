Fans React to Joe Gorga’s Instagram Post About Romantic Relationships

On October 2, 2022, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga, who has been married to Melissa Gorga for 18 years, took to Instagram to share relationship advice. The post featured a photo of the father of three with the message, “The best gift a man can give to his women [sic] is his time, attention, & his love.” In the caption of the post, the 43-year-old noted that he also believed giving presents to one’s significant other is also important.

“And a Prada bag, Louis Vuitton shoes, Some jewelry, maybe a new car etc… 😂#wifey,” wrote the RHONJ personality.

Instagram Users Shared Their Thoughts About Joe Gorga’s Post

Several commenters criticized the post for what appeared to be a grammar error.

“How many women? 😳,” asked a fan.

“How many women Joe?! Lol,” added another.

“Proof that correct spelling is important 😂,” stated a commenter.

“These posts make you look like such an idiot. Perhaps you should consider having somebody with half a brain fixing them up for you before you put them out there. And definitely not your d***** wife,” chimed in a fourth person.

A few Instagram users also shared they did not appreciate the RHONJ star’s caption.

“Nah not materialistic,” wrote a commenter.

“Ewww— a gift here and there but I like to make my own money and support myself. The kind of woman that needs you to buy her things is not the kind of woman I’d want to be,” shared another person.

“You are so f***** cringey,” added a social media personality.

Some fans, however, flocked to the comments section to share that they enjoyed the post.

“You’re a good man 👏,” commented a fan.

“Best advice!!” shared a commenter.

“Absolutely you know it!!! Time is the absolute most valuable gift unfortunately most don’t realize this!!! Keeping it real all the time love ya,” stated an Instagram user.

Dolores Catania Spoke About Joe Gorga & Teresa Giudice’s Relationship in an August 2022 Interview

Joe Gorga’s sister, Teresa Giudice, wed her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on August 6, 2022. The Gorgas did not attend the wedding. In an August 2022 interview with Us Weekly, RHONJ star Dolores Catania shared her thoughts about the matter. She asserted that “Teresa said she felt nothing but love” for her brother and sister-in-law. She also teased that a series of incidences before the wedding caused the Gorgas to not go to the wedding ceremony.

“Leading up to the wedding she had hoped that they would have come but there were events leading up, so stay tuned. I think everyone will understand,” said the mother of two.

Catania also shared that she believed the Gorgas’ relationship with Giudice can be mended.

“There’s always hope for something that has a strong bond, I knew them when they were little, and I know the love that they have. I lived it with them. They were my friends. We were all friends from the same neighborhood, and I know how much she loved him, and I know how much he loved her, so I always go back to that,” said the mother of two.

She noted she “will never choose sides” between Giudice and the Gorgas. She also clarified that she understood why the Gorgas decided to skip Giudice’s nuptials.

