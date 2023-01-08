RHONJ Fans React to Joe Gorga’s Instagram Post About Loyalty

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Joe Gorga took to Instagram to share he cherishes loyalty. In the post, uploaded on January 2, 2023, the reality television star revealed he would prefer to have quality relationships over quantity. “It’s not about the size of the circle, it’s about loyalty in it,” wrote the 43-year-old.

The father of three also encouraged his followers to share if they had similar beliefs about loyalty. Some social media users noted that they supported Joe in the comments section.

“Joe only speaks #facts 🔥,” wrote a commenter.

“No one knows what happens behind closed doors. Best of luck to you and your family. ❤️❤️,” added another.

However, several Instagram users shared that they disapproved of Joe’s upload. Some commenters stated that they believed the RHONJ personality’s uploaded the post in reference to his issues with his sister, Teresa Giudice, which worsened when he and his wife, Melissa Gorga, skipped her August 6 wedding ceremony.

“You can’t even get along with your own blood… don’t preach about loyalty,” asserted a social media user.

“You wouldn’t know loyalty if it smacked you in the head. Get a grip and make things right with your family,” shared another.

“You are a piece of work and most certainly not loyal to anyone except the almighty dollar,” stated a different person.

“Lol this is the pot calling kettle black. You both are wrong and trashing each other in the media is making it worse. Love it way more when you are both getting along! You guys bring so much humor and love to show!” chimed in an RHONJ viewer.

Teresa Giudice Shared Her Thoughts About Melissa & Joe Gorga

During an October 2022 interview with E! News, Giudice discussed her issues with Melissa and Joe. She asserted that she values “loyalty” and believes the Gorgas have betrayed her trust.

“When you cross that line, it’s hard to come back from that. Especially when it’s done on national TV. I mean, listen I have friends that would never do some of the stuff that my family has done to me. So when it’s family it just hurts deeper,” stated the “Skinny Italian” author.

Joe Gorga Shared He Does Not Believe RHONJ Ruined His Family

In a joint November 2022 interview on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, alongside RHONJ personality Frank Catania, Joe noted that he and his wife joined the RHONJ cast during the show’s third season. He asserted that the Bravo franchise did not ruin his relationship with his sister, despite what some fans may think.

“Everyone thinks that you go on a reality – this reality show is ruining your family, no, no I went on this show to fix our family and you know, what we got fixed. We were good. What’s good about this show is they make us get together and talk. When they set the scene they say go talk to your sister,” said Joe.

Catania also disclosed he disagreed with Joe’s decision to skip out on Giudice’s wedding ceremony. He clarified that his RHONJ castmate did not request him to not attend the nuptials.

“I told him that I was going to the wedding and he didn’t have a problem with it, in fact, he didn’t even ask me about it afterwards, he didn’t even want to talk about it but to see her walk down the aisle without him by her side, it pulls at your heart a little because you aren’t going to get that back,” said the former lawyer.