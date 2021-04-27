Joe Gorga Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

During this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” there’s been a lot of talk about Joe Gorga’s finances. The dad of three was accused of owing money to the husband of Teresa Giudice’s realtor, Michelle Pais. So, just how much money does this “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star have?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gorga has an estimated net worth of about $2 million. Here’s what you need to know about Joe Gorga’s net worth:

1. Gorga Has a Speaking Series Called ‘Grow With Gorga’

Over the past few years, Gorga has developed a motivational speaking series called “Grow With Gorga.” According to his website, anyone who decides to attend one of his events will “hear about the life lessons Joe learned from his Italian immigrant family that have helped him to create success in his real estate business, his marriage and his life.”

It’s unclear how much Gorga makes from “Grow With Gorga,” but it seems like it must be a pretty penny. Pais’s husband accused Gorga earlier this season of owing him “tens of thousands of dollars” after Pais helped him with a speaking event.

During the “Grow With Gorga” events, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star also brings in guest speakers. In the past, Gorga has welcomed Vincent Harris, who is the co-founder of Hoozip and REI Rail, as well as businessman Brian Meara.

2. Gorga Is a Real Estate Developer

When Gorga isn’t appearing alongside his wife, Melissa Gorga, on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” he works in real estate development. Gorga primarily flips houses and shared some of his tips while appearing on a New Jersey radio show in October 2019.

“You have to find the right deal,” Gorga shared at the time. “Without finding the right deal, or you don’t have the right agent, or you don’t know what you’re looking for, you’re going to lose money.”

Gorga also added, “I made it through hard work, and that’s all it takes. Just get up and go to work and give it 100 percent.”

3. Gorga Earns Money by Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Even though Gorga is not an official “Housewife,” he has played a major part in the show since his wife was first cast during season three. It’s unclear exactly how much Gorga makes for episode appearances, but his sister, Teresa Giudice, makes a whopping $62,000 per episode, according to Radar Online.

4. Gorga Recently Sold His Family’s House

In December 2020, it was reported by People that Gorga and his wife had sold their home for $2.5 million. Their home, which has been shown before on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” features 16 rooms and is over 9,100 square feet, according to People.

The couple first listed their home in 2017, but didn’t have much luck in selling it. At the time, Melissa Gorga told People, “My family and I have so many amazing memories in this house; Joe and I built and designed it from the ground up. However, we decided it was time for a change and we’re excited to see where life brings us next.”

5. Gorga Is an Author

In addition to all of his other business endeavors, Gorga is also an author. In 2019, Gorga published a book called “The Gorga Guide to Success: Business, Marriage, and Life Lessons from a Real Estate Mogul.” Currently, the book retails for $19.99 on Amazon.

At the time, Gorga wrote on Instagram, “Exciting news! My first book, The Gorga Guide to Success, is out today… If you want to flip houses, know how to keep the sparks alive in your marriage or just hear what it means to ‘keep two feet in one boot,’ you should get this.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Wednesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

