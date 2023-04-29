Fans React to Joe Gorga’s First Post-Reunion Photo

The day after the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion was taped, Joe Gorga took to Instagram to share a photo.

“Summer is almost here,” Gorga captioned a shirtless mirror selfie on April 21, 2023. The father of three posed in what appeared to be a public bathroom while wearing a pair of jeans and a leather belt. He had a watch on one wrist, a black bracelet on the other, and a dog tag around his neck.

Fans took to the comments section of Gorga’s post to react. While many people told Gorga that he looked good, plenty of others thought the photo was immature.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Joe Gorga’s Shirtless Selfie

Shortly after Gorga’s post went live, the comments section quickly filled up with feedback. The majority of the comments appear to be from Instagram users telling Gorga to “act [his] age.”

“You and your sister need to make up, life’s too short! I know you both love each other!!!” one person wrote.

“Something must’ve happened at yesterday’s reunion with messy,” someone else added.

“Put your shirt back on and act your age! You are starting to remind me of your self entered sister!! Come on!” a third comment read.

“Omg how old are you?!” echoed another Instagram user.

“Antonia is cringing in a bathroom stall at school right now,” a fifth said.

Gorga didn’t respond to comments on his post. He also didn’t post anything in the days that followed, letting his shirtless selfie be the leading photo on his Instagram feed.

Andy Cohen Says Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Went at it at the RHONJ Reunion Taping

The reunion taping was undoubtedly emotionally exhausting for everyone involved — as it usually is. However, host Andy Cohen spoke out on the April 24, 2023, episode of his radio show, teasing what went down between Gorga’s sister, Teresa Giudice, and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

Although fans haven’t seen how things play out on RHONJ since the season is still airing, they are getting a taste of how things are going to go, based on a rumor that Jennifer Aydin told Danielle Cabral about someone seeing Melissa Gorga making out with a man that wasn’t her husband.

It is believed that this rumor is what blows up during the finale, causing a deeper rift in Giudice’s relationship with her brother and sister-in-law. The families haven’t spoken much, if at all, since the finale taped, but Cohen said that things really got nasty at the reunion taping.

“I gotta tell you the level, I won’t even say vitriol, I will just say hate, between Teresa and Melissa… I mean the gloves are off, I’ve never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight,” he said.

Cohen didn’t go into much more detail about what was said or what went down, but he made it pretty clear that there wasn’t any resolve between Giudice and the Gorgas.

