RHONJ Husband Responds to Getting Booted From High School Gym

Joe Gorga found himself in hot water at his son Gino’s wrestling match. In January 2024, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband was kicked out of his oldest son’s high school wrestling match after he lost his cool with the referee.

In video footage posted by TMZ, on January 9, 2024, Gorga was seen being ejected from the match after he approached the referee as his son was pinned by his opponent.

Melissa Gorga addressed the incident on the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” PodcastOne podcast on January 11. “You overreacted,” she told her husband, as he alleged the referee made unfair calls against their son.

Joe Gorga complained that his whole life feels like a reality show even when he’s not filming for Bravo. “I can’t even go to a wrestling match anymore,” he said. “It’s a reality show. Everything’s a reality show. It’s ridiculous.”

Gorga seemed particularly annoyed that his outburst was filmed without his knowledge. “Leave me the hell alone,” he asserted. “Let me be with my son or something, my God!”

The Referee Ordered Joe Gorga to ‘Get Out of the Gym’

In the video, Gino, 16, competed in a wrestling match at the rival Parsippany Hills High School in Morris Plains, New Jersey. After Gino’s opponent pinned him and the referee began to count down, an angry Joe Gorga emerged from the bleachers and headed toward him.

Several parents and school staff members jumped in to help usher Gorga out of the building. The referee repeatedly blew his whistle and instructed Gorga, “Get out of the gym!” Gorga’s son could be seen looking off as his dad is escorted from the gym amid boos from some of the other parents.

Gino’s mom, Melissa Gorga, did not appear to be at the gym with her husband.

A rep for Joe Gorga told TMZ that the RHONJ alum did not agree with the referee’s calls and felt his son’s opponent was being unsportsmanlike. The spokesperson also told the outlet that Gorga had no intention of physical violence and simply wanted to express his concerns to the referee. Gorga called his son “a class act” for remaining calm during the incident.

In comments on Instagram, many fans felt Gorga humiliated his son with the outburst. Some feared the boy would be teased at school.

“Omg I feel so bad for his son, he must have been so embarrassed. This truly is so cringe 😮,” one commenter wrote. “Joe you should be ashamed of yourself,” another added.

“How embarrassing. Dude needs to chill tf out. Always on 100. Real life is not a reality show,” another wrote.

But some defended Gorga for coming to the defense of his son. “It’s called standing up for your kid!!!!” one fan wrote.

Gino Gorga Posted Photos From His Wrestling Matches But There Were No Negative Comments

Gino Gorga posted several wrestling photos to his Instagram page on January 8. There did not appear to be any negative comments aimed at the teen even though he has over 13,000 social media followers. One follower playfully called him “Italian stallion” and another wrote, “Beast.”

Gino turned 16 years old in September 2023. At the time, his famous mom shared an Instagram photos post to praise her eldest son’s many wonderful qualities. “My Gino 💙 How are you 16 today?!“ the RHONJ star wrote. “Your focus, Your drive. Your direction, Your athleticism. And your kindness to other people are just a few of the things that make me so proud.”

“You’re a gentleman in every aspect,” Melissa added. “Happy Birthday my son. I love calling myself your mom💙 @ginogorga.”

In addition to Gino, the Gorgas are parents to Antonia and Joey Gorga.

