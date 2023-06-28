Melissa Gorga Explains Major Home Renovation Less Than 1 Year After Move-In

It has been less than a year since Melissa and Joe Gorga moved into their custom Franklin Lakes, New Jersey home, but they’ve already given the house a major overhaul.

In June 2023, Melissa Gorga shared a photo on Instagram after the exterior of her mansion was updated. And while she pointed to the pandemic as the cause for problems with the original build, some followers weren’t having it.

Melissa Gorga Said Her “True Vision” For Her House Has Come to Fruition

Gorga’s new photo featured a look at the front of her house, complete with a renovated roofline, an expanded front porch, and the addition of black-trimmed atrium-style windows. “Finally finished 🖤,” Gorga captioned the photo, before thanking Plan Architecture of Bergen County, New Jersey.

“I’m so happy I found Dan & @planarchitecture so that when we could FINALLY resubmit our plans after all the COVID chaos that my true vision for this house could come to life… [Joe Gorga] I know you wanted to kill me but I’m so grateful for you to make this happen so soon after moving in,” the Envy boutique owner added.

A post on the architecture company’s Instagram page noted, “Amidst all the chaos, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of completion. Finally finished our project after months of hard work. It’s a relief to see it all come together.”

“You are a dream to work with🖤🤍 thank you!” Gorga commented.

The completely finished project was a long time coming. According to the New York Post, in 2021 the Gorgas paid just under $1 million for the property with plans to deconstruct the existing home on it and rebuild. Construction of the dream home was helmed by Joe Gorga himself.

Two years after selling their Montville, New Jersey home, the family finally moved into the Franklin Lakes mansion in November 2022. Gorga teased the move by posing on her front porch, which boasts a double-door entrance.

“Always wanted a chic white brick house. …Can’t wait to show you inside,” she told fans in November. She did not mention that she was unhappy with the exterior of the home at that time.

The Gorgas’ House Looked a Lot Different in November 2022

When the Gorgas originally moved into their home, some critics took issue with the multiple peaked rooftops, off-center door placement, and two dozen ”tiny” black-rimmed windows on the front. Others compared the design to a SIMs house from the longtime video game series.

In Juen 2023, many fans praise the newly renovated design. “You took a bad design and transformed it into something better 👏,” one commenter wrote.

But others took issue with Gorga’s explanation for the redesign. “None of this was your vision you changed the whole house after everyone said it was ugly. Live your life and don’t let people tell you what to love,” another wrote to Gorga.

“As a luxury homebuilder my blood is boiling that she is trying to say she could finally resubmit her plans after COVID??” one commenter wrote. “Trying to act like this was her original design and not like the internet bullying her into a redesign. I’m tired of the fake Melissa Gorga!!! Be real tell people damn ‘y’all are right it was ugly thanks for the honesty.’”

In March 2023, former RHONJ star Kim DePaola told the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast that friends told her the Gorgas were already “ripping the whole front down” of their house due to criticism of the design.

“There’s so much criticism about how ugly the house was,” she said. “They have all construction on the outside of the house that they’re redoing it… They’re redoing because people hate the house.”

“You don’t build a brand new house and then all of a sudden rip the front down,” Kim added. “People are pointing to like it’s not evenly like the windows are not lined up the windows are different sizes it’s a mess it’s a mess it’s just not an attractive house.”

Kim D. also alleged that the roof was leaking in the new construction home.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Gorga for comment on the remodel but did not immediately hear back.

Joe Gorga told People that the original house design was all his wife’s idea. “Got an architect. We designed [it] the way we wanted – exactly what Melissa wanted,” he said. “Happy wife, happy life.”

