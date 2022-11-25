Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her Custom New Jersey Mansion: VIDEO

Melissa and Joe Gorga are on the move. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” couple finally moved into their new construction home in New Jersey, two years after selling their 9,100 square-foot Montville mansion for $2.5 million.

The Gorgas lived in a rental property while building their new home, which is located in Bergen County, New Jersey, per BravoTV.com.

Melissa Gorga Gave Fans a Look at the Outside of Her New Home

Melissa teased the move to her new family home in an Instagram post on November 19, 2022. In one photo, she posed with her daughter, Antonia, with moving boxes all around them. “New beginnings! It’s all happening. It’s finally moving day,” the Envy boutique owner wrote.

Later during the move-in weekend, Melissa gave fans a look at the entire exterior of the house. In an Instagram video set to Doja Cat’s version of the “Grease” song “You’re the One That I Want,” a camera panned down a long driveway and all around a white mansion with peaked rooftops, more than 20 black-rimmed windows, and a huge double door entrance with a porch. A semi-detached two-car garage could also be seen in the shot.

“The one that I want,” Melissa captioned the clip. “Always wanted a chic white brick house. We love what we do – Work hard play hard. Can’t wait to show you inside.”

In comments on Melissa’s Instagram page, her fans wrote that the house was “gorgeous” and wished her and her family well in their new home.

But it was another story in a Reddit thread, where critics zeroed in on “the different sized triangular roofs,” off-center door placement, and “tiny windows.”

One Reddit user wrote that the structure and design were “odd and off-putting.” “This house reminds me of me building my very first sims house when I was 10 years old,” the Redditor cracked.

Others felt the house was giving “Senior Living Center” vibes. “Looks like an assisted living facility,” one commenter wrote. “Very sterile. No character at all. Looks like a Hampton Inn,” another wrote.

“This house has no flair, no curb appeal. No landscape, no charm,” another added. “Why all the small windows?! …I hope the interior is not lackluster.”

Joe Gorga Made Sure the House Would Be Exactly What Melissa Wanted

Despite the negative reviews from some social media users, the Gorgas appear to be thrilled with their new build. Joe Gorga shared photos to Instagram on move-in day, including one of his wife all smiles as she stood on the upper level of the home in front of an ornate banister.

“Love making my family smile,” Gorga wrote. “We are moving in!!”

Melissa also shared a view of the home’s open foyer and stairway following the move-in. “Foyer design. It’s all about simple elegance this time,” she captioned the post.

Gorga previously revealed that the house design was his wife’s inspiration. “[Melissa] said, ‘I want a new house: white, new, modern,'” he said in a video posted by BravoTV.com.

Gorga, who works in the construction business, said he did everything in his power to make sure his wife would be happy. “Got an architect. We designed [it] the way we wanted – exactly what Melissa wanted,” he said, per People. “’I want a big closet. I want this, I want that, I want a big laundry room,’ and here we go.’”

