Andy Cohen Hints at Big Housewives News Amid Bravo Firings

Andy Cohen has some big moves to make following the departure of several “Real Housewives” stars across franchises. For example, Crystal Kung Minkoff has left Beverly Hills and Robyn Dixon won’t return to Potomac.

As things shift in the Bravo world, Cohen and other producers are undoubtedly thinking about how to compensate, which women to cast, and how to move forward in the most successful way possible.

There have been plenty of rumors about who might be joining different existing casts. People magazine confirmed that Rebecca Minkoff has linked up with the New York City cast, though Cohen played coy when asked about it on his radio show.

“Rebecca Minkoff is gonna join the Housewives of New York City. Is that correct? Can you confirm or deny or is she just a friend of right now? She’s been filming. What’s the deal?” Cohen’s co-host said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“I can’t say anything,” Cohen responded, hinting that changes are on the way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brynn Whitfield Teased Another Woman Will Join RHONY

During an Amazon Live on April 13, “Real Housewives of New York” star Brynn Whitfield was asked if she could share who would be joining the cast for the second rebooted season.

“No, I cannot,” she replied, before dropping some major clues.

“One’s Jenna’s friend. One is Erin’s friend,” she said, referring to her co-stars Jenna Lyons and Erin Lichy. Rebecca Minkoff is friends with Lyons, though Whitfield was careful not to name names.

“Mind you, too, last year, I had two friends film with us. Nothing’s ever official, we just all invite friends to film. […] Everyone brings in people, but you can kinda tell. It seems like one of Jenna’s friends and one of Erin’s friends. They’re really, really cool. But it is a real show, so those relationships and friendships have to form. It’s not like how people think,” she added.

Andy Cohen & Other Producers Have Been Locking in Some of the Atlanta Cast

Cohen and other “Real Housewives” producers have not only been ending contracts with reality television stars, but they’ve also been inking deals.

Kenya Moore will be returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“I may be Gone With the Wind Fabulous, but I’m not Going anywhere,” Moore captioned a video on Instagram, adding the hashtags, “#sweet16 #RHOA #kenyamoore #kenya #teamtwirl #muva #longeststandingpeach.”

Also, Porsha Williams will be back on the show for season 16.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!” Williams said in a statement shared by the network.

Cohen is excited to have Williams back.

“This is such a huge moment. You know I wanted to give Porsha something big to commemorate it but she may have already unwrapped the best present in Bravo history, Bolo (allegedly, it’s a joke),” he said on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live!”

