Kathy Hilton has issued a public apology to actress Mariska Hargitay after she was seen applying lipstick on stage during Hargitay’s acceptance speech at the People’s Choice Awards.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took the stage in a purple dress with a matching cape to present the award for Best Drama TV Star. When Hargitay accepted the award and was giving a speech, Hilton said that she didn’t realize that she was in the shot. She had opened her purse, taking out some lipstick, and started applying it while the “Law & Order: SVU” star was speaking.

It didn’t take long for social media to share photos and videos of Hilton applying lipstick — and now the reality star has apologized.

“I apologize, Mariska, I am really sorry… I look forward to talking to you,” Hilton said during an interview with Extra. “I would never do anything to be rude intentionally and I’m really sorry, it was my first time being back on the stage with some of the girls too,” she added. Hilton said that she sent Hargitay a private message online and that she feels “terrible” about how things played out.

Hilton Said She Was Trying to Keep Herself From Sneezing on Stage

Hilton attended the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, 2022, with several of her RHOBH co-stars, including Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Hilton’s sister Kyle Richards. All of the women were seated together at a table inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and appeared to be getting along.

During her sit-down interview with Extra, Hilton explained that she was worried that she was going to sneeze on stage, which caused her to open her purse in the first place.

“I actually thought I was going to sneeze and you don’t want to hear me sneeze, it’s the loudest sneeze, I was looking for a tissue, I didn’t have a tissue or a hanky, so I got nervous and just put some lipstick on and it was during her speech so I thought the camera isn’t going to be focused on me,” Hilton explained. She went on to say that she adores and respects Hargitay “very much.”

Hilton Provided a Small Update on Her Relationship With Her Sister

Although Hilton appeared to be playing nice at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, it sounds like she and her sister still aren’t on the best terms following the season 12 RHOBH reunion.

Hilton spoke with Access Hollywood on the PCAs blue carpet where she was asked about Richards.

“I have not talked to [Kyle] in a while,” Hilton told the outlet. “We’ve texted, but I have not talked to her for a while.”

Meanwhile, Hilton has yet to confirm whether or not she will be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 13.

“I would only be willing to come back if the cast… if it was completely the same? Absolutely not,” she previously told TMZ.

“I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up but most of them… they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies — because they’re capable of anything,” she added.

