RHOBH Star Releases Statement After Daughter’s Surprising News

On January 24, 2023, Paris Hilton announced that she had welcomed her first child. The former reality star took to Instagram to share a picture of her newborn’s hand gripping on to her thumb and added the caption, “You are already loved beyond words.”

Hilton received dozens of congratulatory messages from friends and fans, and many from her mother’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars. However, Kathy Hilton didn’t comment on her daughter’s post. And while she did reshare Paris Hilton’s announcement on her Instagram Stories, she didn’t release a statement of any kind until days later.

“Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents. We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family,” Kathy Hilton said in a statement to People magazine.

Hilton’s statement comes weeks after she and her daughter had a bit of a public disagreement when they had conflicting takes on Paris Hilton’s motherhood journey.

Paris Hilton Previously Contradicted Her Mother’s Comments About Her Pregnancy Struggles

Paris Hilton told People magazine that she is over-joyed to be a mom.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” Hilton said after welcoming the child via surrogate.

However, just two months earlier, Paris Hilton and her mom shared two different stories about Paris Hilton’s future. In November 2022, Kathy Hilton gave an interview in which she talked about her daughter’s “struggle” to get pregnant.

“It breaks my heart because I know she’s trying and trying and I always say, you just relax. So many people, so many people, they struggle, and it doesn’t just happen like that,” she told E! News.

A short while later, TMZ asked Paris Hilton about her mom’s comments, to which she replied, “I don’t know where she got that. It’s never been a struggle at all.”

Paris Hilton Hasn’t Shared Any Additional Baby Updates

Paris Hilton has been active on social media since announcing the birth of her son, but she hasn’t shared any additional updates or details about her newborn.

The heiress chose to keep her baby news a secret despite receiving messages asking when she planned on having a baby. In November 2022, she took to her Instagram Stories to let fans know that she was working off of her own timeline.

“I’m getting tons of messages of people asking me when I’m having a baby,” she wrote, according to Page Six. “My husband and I always wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we we’re [sic] always planning on starting our family in 2023,” she added.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married in Bel-Air in 2021. “I love being a wife,” she told People magazine in January 2022. “Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us. We’ve been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it’s always felt like we’re married. Only that it’s felt I’m so excited for this next chapter in our life and to start a family together. [He’s] my best friend so it feels so safe getting to grow together,” she added.

