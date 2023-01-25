RHOBH Stars React to Surprise Baby News

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars are reacting to surprise baby news after Paris Hilton announced that she welcomed a baby boy.

“You are already loved beyond words,” Hilton captioned a picture of her hand holding the hand of her newborn.

Hilton and her husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, according to People magazine. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton told the outlet. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she added.

After Hilton shared the exciting news, several of her mom’s RHOBH co-stars reacted on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many RHOBH Stars Congratulated Paris Hilton on Her New Addition

Hilton’s surprise baby announcement received more than 1.1 million likes in 10 hours and received hundreds of congratulatory messages, including ones from “Real Housewives” stars.

“Congratulations!!!! So happy for you!!!” Dorit Kemsley wrote.

“So happy for you and Carter what a lucky baby,” Garcelle Beauvais added.

“Congratulations to you and Carter!!!” Crystal Kung Minkoff said.

Missing from the comments section of the post was a response from Hilton’s mom, Kathy Hilton, and her aunt, Kyle Richards, at the time of this writing.

In November 2022, Kathy Hilton spoke with E! News about her daughter’s “struggle” to get pregnant.

“It breaks my heart because I know she’s trying and trying and I always say, you just relax. So many people, so many people, they struggle, and it doesn’t just happen like that,” she said.

When TMZ caught up with Paris Hilton, she reacted to her mom’s comment, saying, “I don’t know where she got that. It’s never been a struggle at all.”

Paris Hilton Previously Said That She Froze Her Eggs

In August 2020, a source told Us Weekly that Paris Hilton was trying to get pregnant.

“Paris is not pregnant yet, but is definitely trying. She has matured a lot and really wants to settle down and start a family,” the source said.

The Hilton heiress and talented music DJ told the Sunday Times that she had frozen her eggs and was one day hoping for “twins.” Her reasoning? She could have a boy and a girl “at once.”

On her Instagram Stories in November 2022, Paris Hilton shared that she was just enjoying married life with her husband and wasn’t pressuring herself to have a baby straight away.

“The truth is, my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023,” she wrote, according to Glamour.

“IVF is always a journey for everything but we’re so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew. As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023,” she added.

Paris Hilton didn’t reveal it then, but her surrogate was in the third trimester with the first Hilton-Reum baby at the time.

READ NEXT: Portia Umansky Shows Off Her Self-Defense Skills in New Video