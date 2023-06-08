Popular ‘Real Housewives’ Star Decides to Step Away From Franchise

A “Real Housewives” star sat out season 13 of the Beverly Hills franchise — officially. After much speculation, Kathy Hilton has confirmed that she won’t be part of the upcoming season of the show, which wrapped filming in May 2023.

“No, I’m doing ‘Paris in Love,'” Hilton told E! News. “But I know it’s going to be great. It’s always interesting and fun and lots of drama,” she added.

Hilton appeared as a guest on the show in seasons 1, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 10 before joining in a “friend of” role for seasons 11 and 12. However, after a rough finish to season 12 that involved her co-star Lisa Rinna claiming that she had a major “meltdown” while in Aspen, Hilton decided to take the season off. Hilton has not shared whether or not she will return for any future seasons of the show in any capacity.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke told Page Six that she misses Hilton on the show. “Is there a void on the show because Kathy’s not there? No. There’s still comical moments. It’s still a great show … but I missed Kathy,” she said on June 4, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathy Hilton & Her Sister Kyle Richards Still Aren’t on Great Terms

The claims that Rinna made about Hilton on season 12 caused a rift between Hilton and her sister, Kyle Richards. Things have been so bad, in fact, that the two women haven’t really talked sister-to-sister since the season 12 reunion.

In May 2023, Richards and Hilton were together at the bridal shower for their niece, Kim Richards’ daughter Whitney Davis, and the two chatted a bit. “I felt it went well,” Hilton told E! News. Richards said something similar, saying that things “are obviously not great” though she’s hopeful that she and Hilton will be able to reconnect.

Meanwhile, a source previously told People magazine that neither Richards nor Hilton have really made an effort to reconnect.

“Nothing has really changed since the reunion. They’re still not speaking. Nobody has made an effort to sit down and patch things up. Kyle is busy focusing on herself right now and Kathy is doing the same. But they’re family and each of them are supportive of the other and always will be,” the source explained.

Kathy Hilton & Kyle Richards’ Other Sister Kim Richards Is on Season 13

While Hilton chose to step away from the franchise for season 13, her sister Kim Richards stepped back in. Kim Richards appeared as a full-time star for the first five seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and then made a handful of guest appearances — including on season 13.

“I thought a lot about it at home. I took this time off and I wasn’t sure if I’d even come back at all,” Kim Richards told Page Six of her return to the show. “But I think everything that’s gone on with my sisters, and I needed to start getting out, I wanted to come see my sister and spend a little time with her and say hi to the girls and get back in the groove a little,” she added.

And while some fans may have been hoping to see the dynamic between all three sisters on the show, we now know that won’t be happening. Even still, they all seem to have hope that they will eventually all be in a good place.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Emailed Andy Cohen About His Son