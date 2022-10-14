Bravo Alum Says She Does Not Believe Kathy Hilton ‘Is That Bright’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 19, Lisa Rinna noted she left with Kathy Hilton after a night out in Aspen. She claimed the socialite acted erratically while in a sprinter van headed to her sister Kyle Richards’ Aspen home. She asserted the “Paris in Love” star’s behavior worsened when they arrived at the house. Rinna also stated that the 63-year-old spoke negatively about Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

During RHOBH season 12, episode 20, Hilton apologized to Richards. She also interacted with Rinna, who asserted that she needs to “figure out why [she has] a black heart.”

During an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts on Hilton’s dynamic with Rinna.

Kelly Dodd Shared Her Thoughts about Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna

While recording the “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Dodd suggested she believed it would be understandable if Hilton did have a meltdown in Aspen. She also referenced that Rinna threw a glass of wine on Hilton’s sister Kim Richards during RHOBH season 5.

“Listen, all of us have blown up. Okay, there hasn’t been one person in this world that hasn’t gone crazy. And then when Kathy Hilton tried to turn it around [on Rinna] she’s like ‘this is about you, not about me,’” stated Dodd. “She should have – Kathy Hilton, I don’t think is that bright because she couldn’t turn it around on her and say ‘hey, how about you coming after my sister and throwing a glass on her and physically assaulting her, how about that? What about your behavior in Amsterdam, when we were in Europe. Do you think Europeans act like that? They don’t.’ Like you know, she didn’t, she couldn’t, she didn’t have a rebuttal.”

Dodd then asserted that if she was an RHOBH cast member, she “would have been all over Rinna.”

Jennifer Tilly Spoke About Lisa Rinna’s Claims About Kathy Hilton

During an October 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside RHOBH star Sutton Stracke, actress Jennifer Tilly shared her thoughts about Rinna’s accusations against Hilton.

“I think that something actually did go down but I feel like Rinna is like a consummate professional. I feel like she blew it up to make it more exciting than it actually was. And I find it very hard to believe that she had to lock herself in a room. Rinna had to lock herself in a room? But maybe she was feeling fragile,” stated the “Chucky” star.

While filming the WWHL episode, the 60-year-old also shared why she believed certain cast members of RHOBH, like Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Diana Jenkins, have had issues with Stracke.

“I think because after three years, Sutton still the newcomer, so I do feel like they were sort of all bonded together and then Sutton came in and kind of couldn’t quite vibe with them,” said Tilly.

She then shared that she thinks Jenkins had an agenda involving Stracke when she joined the RHOBH season 12 cast.

“I feel like she came in gunning for Sutton and maybe she had an erroneous idea of who Sutton was and she sort of maybe came in with a little bit of an agenda, like I’m going to take her down a peg but I think that what she probably misunderstood is how much the fans love Sutton and how it would misfire,” explained the “Stuart Little” star.

