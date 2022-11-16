Kathy Hilton Reflects on RHOBH Season 12 in New Interview

Kathy Hilton is opening up about this past season of ‘”The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a Nov. 14 appearance on E! News, the star was asked about the RHOBH reunion, and if there was anything that she wished that she had said during the taping.

“Looking back, is there something you wish you had said or did differently?” host Justin Sylvester asked Hilton.

“Well, I wish that I was able to tell my whole story,” Hilton said. “But there’s eight of us, seven other girls, and you can’t put into an hour show everything. I could’ve done a reunion that could’ve been a mini-series.”

Hilton continued, “I don’t ever regret because I think that of course, I love my sister, my family, and this was something that happened off camera and I just thought, I’ll be this big person, and yes, I’m gonna come over and do it on camera, that’s how I much I love you Kyle, like that.”

This season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was not exactly an easy one for Hilton. Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” during their cast trip to Aspen and claimed that she said “horrible” things about her sister, Kyle Richards, and the other ladies.

Hilton apologized to Richards on camera, which is what she was referring to in the interview with E! News, but Rinna would not drop the subject of the alleged meltdown. She took it off the show, to social media. This caused a rift between Hilton and Richards, as she felt like Richards wasn’t defending her enough.

Kathy Hilton Thought That She Was Having a ‘Private Conversation’ With Rinna

While speaking with Us Weekly in July 2022, Hilton explained more about what really went down between her and Rinna in Aspen.

“I can’t go through exactly what happened. … I said some things because I was just venting in a personal conversation with someone and it was not filmed,” Hilton told the outlet.

Hilton continued, “I was frustrated. There’s not an excuse for it,” she noted. “I was doing all the press for Paris in Love, [which included] daytime talk shows and evening talk shows. Then I had to get up at 4 a.m. and get to the airport [for] a flight to L.A., then wait around for three hours to get a flight to Aspen. I felt like I was overtired, high altitude and a little sensitive.”

Kyle Richards Said That ‘Things Could Be Better’ in Her Relationship With Her Sister

Ever since the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, things have been strained between Richards and Hilton, which she spoke further about during an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. During the reunion, Richards was seen leaving the set sobbing after speaking with her sister.

“You know, things could be better,” Richards said about her current relationship with Hilton. “And I have high hopes that we will work through things like we have in the past we are blood. We’re sisters and family can be complicated sometimes.”

Richards also added, “Well, if anyone saw the season finale, relationships are definitely strained in the group and things are pretty much where they were at the reunion. I haven’t seen anyone since the season finale actually. And then at the reunion, nobody got together to have dinner, have drinks, which is the first time in 12 years. Things are strained right now.”

