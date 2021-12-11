Kathy Hilton Gives Update on RHOBH Return

She’s ready to have a gorilla.

During a recent interview, Kathy Hilton gave an update on whether or not she will be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” any time soon. Hilton made her appearance as a “friend of” during season 11, but has been missing in action during filming for season 12, leaving fans wondering if they’ll ever see her on their TV screens again.

“I just got back so we’re trying to work things out,” Hilton told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 9, referencing her daughter, Paris Hilton’s, recent wedding.

Hilton also added, “You know, it all depends on … right? … whatever is meant to be will be.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production.

Hilton Allegedly Wants a Raise if She Comes Back Next Season

According to a recent report from TMZ, the reason that Hilton hasn’t been filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is that she allegedly wants more money. A source told the outlet that, “Hilton still hasn’t signed the contract she was presented, because she simply doesn’t feel like Bravo has offered enough cash.”

However, even though Hilton was a star on last season’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” her family didn’t want her to appear on the show at all.

“She totally did it behind our backs and we read about it in the press,” Hilton’s daughter, Nicky Hilton, revealed on a Dec. 3 episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “I watched the show and I know those type of shows thrive on drama and I just didn’t want my mom partaking in any of it and she didn’t.”

Hilton Admitted That She Would Never Want to Become a Full-Time ‘Housewife’

During a June 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilton admitted that she would never want to become a full-time “Real Housewives” star. Hilton has only been appearing on the show as a “friend of.”

“It’s like a girls’ club,” Hilton said at the time. “I feel like I’m a member of a very special group of dynamic women — that have their drama — and I love to be in the middle of it.”

Hilton continued, “I will never hold a diamond, ever, that I can tell you. I have a lot on my plate right now and working on some interesting, exciting things. I wouldn’t have time.”

During the interview, Hilton also said that she was “flattered” that she was such a big hit with the fans.

“I am really flattered and very happy,” Hilton told the outlet. “Any time anybody’s ever seen me on TV, there is this very serious side … and so, [with Housewives], I’m comfortable, because I go back with Lisa Rinna for 25 years. I know Dorit [Kemsley] and socially we’ve been together many times, so I’m very comfortable with her. Garcelle [Beauvais], we’ve been out socially. Kyle [Richards] is my sister. I was just very comfortable. But it was really interesting for me to watch. Sometimes, I can’t watch because I’ll think, ‘Oh, my goodness, I have no makeup on, how can I really let people see me like this?’ You know?”

