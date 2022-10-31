RHOBH Star Breaks Silence on Kathy Hilton’s Ultimatum

Sutton Stracke is not holding back about how she feels regarding Kathy Hilton’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” ultimatum.

This season, Hilton didn’t exactly get along great with Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi after Rinna accused her of having a “meltdown” during their cast trip to Aspen. Rinna claimed that during the alleged tantrum, Hilton spoke poorly about her sister, Kyle Richards, behind her back, as well as the other cast members, claiming that she called them “peons” and more.

Hilton has denied saying these things and told TMZ in an interview published on Oct. 21 that she wouldn’t return to the show if Rinna and Girardi were a part of the cast. However, it looks like Stracke has a bit of a problem with this.

“I don’t think any of us have that capability,” Stracke told Page Six about Hilton’s casting demand during the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Oct. 27. “I don’t want anything to do with that – it’s like playing God.”

Kathy Hilton Called Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne ‘Bullies’

During her Oct. 21 interview with TMZ, Hilton labeled both Rinna and Girardi as “bullies,” claiming that they both throw other cast members “under the bus.”

“I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [was different]. If it was completely the same, absolutely not,” Hilton told TMZ earlier this month. “I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up, but most of them, they’re not being the most authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies [might do] because they’re capable of anything, Erika and Lisa.”

Hilton continued, “They’ll throw anybody under the bus. I said a few weeks ago, ‘You watch. They’re all going to start turning on each other.’ And that started happening yesterday.”

Kathy Hilton’s Sister, Kyle Richards, Isn’t Sure if She Will Come Back to ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Next Season

Although no official casting decisions have been made as of now for the next season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kyle Richards has admitted that she isn’t so sure if she will be returning. Richards had a difficult past season on the show with her sister, Hilton, as they butted heads over the supposed “meltdown” in Aspen.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” Richards told E! News in an interview published on May 18. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

Richards admitted that this season was an especially tough one for her. “I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way,'” Richards said about how she felt at the end of filming this season. “‘I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.'”

However, Richards said that she is taking things “day by day” when it comes to making an official decision about next season.

