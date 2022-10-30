Mauricio Umansky Weighs in on Kyle Richards Feud With Kathy Hilton

Mauricio Umansky has some thoughts about his wife’s feud with her sister, Kathy Hilton. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Umansky weighed in on the family drama happening right now between Kyle Richards and Hilton on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

This past season, the two butted heads after Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” during their cast trip to Aspen and saying “terrible” things about her sister behind her back. The two sisters tried to resolve it during the reunion, but it didn’t exactly work out, as Hilton felt like Richards didn’t defend her enough. Currently, their relationship is not on the best terms.

“It was really hard [to watch],” Umansky told the outlet in an interview published on Oct. 29. “I know a lot of the stuff that’s going on in the background, which isn’t exactly what’s being put out there. … Being supportive of Kyle, I think Kyle’s a hundred percent in the right here without question.”

Umansky continued, “I think that it’s sad the way it’s being portrayed, the way it’s being received and what’s going on. But Kyle’s so strong and she’s such a good person that she’s not even out there really trying to defend herself too much and she’s just taking it in the chin, like the strong person that she is.”

Viewers can catch up on Bravo’s season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Peacock.

Kyle Richards Said That Things Aren’t ‘Great’ Right Now Between Her and Kathy

While speaking to E! News in an interview published on Oct. 10, Richards admitted that things between her and her sister aren’t the best right now.

“Things are not great right now,” Richards revealed to the outlet.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star continued, “We’re a family and we’ll always come back together. I know that’s why I was so emotional at the reunion. For me, I don’t think people realize how much it affects my family and the relationships, and I have been holding that in for so long, and that’s why I felt so emotional.”

Kyle Richards Said That the Season 12 Reunion Was ‘Difficult’

During part three of the season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, Richards left in tears after sparring with her sister, Kathy Hilton. She opened up about the experience during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published on Oct. 9.

“The season was difficult, the reunion was difficult,” Richards told the outlet. “I didn’t leave there with any resolution or feeling better about, only a couple things. I talked through some things with Sutton (Stracke) and Garcelle (Beauvais), which I thought I felt better about but the other stuff, no I left there feeling worse.”

Richards also revealed that things aren’t great between some of her cast mates, either. “Well, if anyone saw the season finale, relationships are definitely strained in the group and things are pretty much where they were at the reunion,” Richards said. “I haven’t seen anyone since the season finale actually. And then at the reunion, nobody got together to have dinner, have drinks, which is the first time in 12 years. Things are strained right now.”

